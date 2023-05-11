A Zachary man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for an erratic 2021 domestic violence incident that involved him shooting his ex-girlfriend twice after she drove to the Baker Police Department to escape him.
Frederick D. Roddy, 51, was convicted at the end of a five-day trial that ended March 10. A jury found him guilty of illegal use of weapons, aggravated criminal damage to property and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.
On Thursday, State District Judge Eboni Johnson Rose sentenced Roddy to 10 years for each of the attempted murder counts, to be served at the same time. She tacked on five years for the property damage offense and another two for the weapons conviction.
"Mr. Roddy, I do hope that at some time in your life, young man, that you learn how to forgive yourself and that you get whatever treatment the Department of Corrections can offer you," the judge said moments after the victim testified that she had forgiven Roddy for shooting her. "You got angry that night, so angry that you lost your damn mind...and almost killed somebody."
According to court records, the victim, 37-year-old Janice Spears, had to be rushed to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital with life-threatening wounds following the Aug. 8, 2021, shooting. Spears' sister told investigators the victim dated Roddy off and on for 12 years, but she ended their relationship two weeks before the incident. Reports in court records showed years of domestic disturbances between the two in which police were called to intervene.
While Spears was driving her niece home to Baton Rouge early on the morning of the shooting, Roddy called and convinced her to meet him at the Walmart in Baker, authorities said. When he tried to force her into his truck, Spears sped away from the scene. But Roddy followed her and cut her off in front of a nearby Walgreen's along Groom Road, the niece told detectives the just after the shooting. She said he emerged from his truck armed with a pistol and fired four gunshots at Spears' SUV, according to authorities.
Spears managed to steer around him and sped to the Baker police station in the 1300 block of Alabama Street with Roddy in pursuit, authorities said. When Spears pulled into the police parking lot, the child got out and ran to a nearby library. Spears parked beneath a canopy outside the PD and Roddy pulled behind her. He got out of his truck, walked to her vehicle and shot her twice in the body, surveillance footage from the police station showed. Spears also identified him as her shooter.