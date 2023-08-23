A Baton Rouge man who was convicted seven years ago of killing someone when he shot into a crowd during a 2014 street fight, only to later have his murder conviction overturned by the courts, was sentenced to 25 years in prison this week.
Brandon Boyd was convicted in 2016 of second-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Emanuelle Myles and sentenced to life in prison. But, propelled by a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that found non-unanimous convictions unconstitutional, a state appellate court granted Boyd a retrial because only 10 of the 12 jurors in his 2016 trial found him guilty.
Boyd, 27, pleaded guilty to a reduced count of manslaughter July 25 as part of a negotiated deal, according to court records. District Judge Gail Horne Ray handed down the 25-year sentence Monday.
Boyd was 17 when he and others gathered in a parking lot near his house along La Margie Avenue to watch four people fight March 18, 2014, police documents say. Police said Boyd knew two of the fighters involved in the altercation.
Witnesses testified at Boyd's March 2016 trial that they saw him raise a gun and fire multiple shots as he walked toward the brawl. One described it as “wild gun firing,” court documents show.
Myles, one of the bystanders, was shot in the head and died at a hospital. Another victim, a 19-year-old man, was shot in an arm.
Cell phone footage recorded by one of the bystanders showed Boyd fleeing with what appeared to be a gun in his hand.
Louisiana was one of only two states nationwide that allowed split-jury convictions when 10 of 12 jurors found Boyd guilty. District Judge Beau Higginbotham, who presided over the trial, issued a mandatory life sentence.
Boyd's attorneys challenged the severity of the sentence, arguing Boyd was only 17 when the shooting occurred. Louisiana allows juvenile killers not deemed beyond rehabilitation a chance at a parole hearing after they've spent 25 years in jail.
That challenge became unnecessary. After a series of stories on non-unanimous juries in The Advocate | The Times-Picayune, voters abandoned split-jury convictions through a constitutional amendment in 2018.
Then in April 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court declared non-unanimous verdicts unconstitutional, determining they violated Sixth Amendment guarantees that grant defendants the right to a fair trial.
Five months later, the Louisiana 1st Circuit Court of Appeal vacated Boyd’s sentence and reversed his conviction, granting him a new trial.
The case cycled through at least four different judges after it was remanded back to trial court. Ray inherited the case after Louise Hines Myers was elected to the bench in April. She gave Boyd credit for his time he served in custody awaiting trial after his arrest.
"We always believed a life sentence without parole for Brandon was unjust," Boyd's attorney Michael Fiser said in a statement Wednesday. "He was a juvenile with no prior record. We just never gave up. Finally, after all the appeals and judges we’ve been through, Brandon’s got the fair sentence we fought for from the beginning."