A Baton Rouge man who was admittedly high on cocaine when he beat his former girlfriend to death with a hammer in 2019 was sentenced to 40 years in prison Monday.
Willie Joseph III, 67, was on the docket to be tried this week for second-degree murder tied to the killing of Cynthia Gaudet. He bypassed the trial and agreed to a plea deal that reduced his murder charge to manslaughter, sparing him a mandatory-life sentence, court records show.
District Judge Eboni Johnson Rose handed down the 40-year sentence during a hearing inside her courtroom at the 19th Judicial District Court.
Court records indicate Joseph was convicted of aggravated rape in 1999. He had recently been released after serving 20 years in prison when the fatal encounter happened March 30, 2019.
According to a Baton Rouge arrest warrant included in Joseph’s case file, one of his friends called police two days later and told them someone who had committed a crime wanted to turn himself in. Patrol officers responded and found Gaudet’s body wrapped inside a bedspread in Joseph’s trailer in the 6000 block of Plank Road. Investigators immediately noticed the 55-year-old woman’s head had been smashed by a blunt object and she had a plastic shopping bag wrapped around her face.
Joseph told officers he and Gaudet dated for a few weeks and had been smoking crack cocaine all evening when they got into a verbal altercation.
He said she swung a hammer at him and claimed she tried to kill him with it, but he managed to snatch it away from her.
After the argument escalated, Joseph told investigators he “lost it” and used the hammer to beat Gaudet on the top of her head three or four times. He said he then got the plastic bag and “placed it over her face to finish her off,” police noted in the affidavit.
Afterward, Joseph said he smoked more crack until going to his friend’s house two days later, where he confessed to the killing.