Moments after reading a remorseful letter apologizing for killing a popular Southern University law school alumnus, Terrius Reshawn Brown turned to the victim's family and begged them to one day forgive him.
Brown, 31, was in court Wednesday to be sentenced in the shooting of Derrick Alex Cavazos, an aspiring Baton Rouge criminal defense attorney, during a violent May 2021 home invasion. District Judge Tarvald Smith set him to spend the next 50 years in a state penitentiary.
"Your actions were despicable," Smith told the defendant. "What you chose to do in this matter...was asinine. You've caused so much hurt."
Brown broke into Cavazos' Ashby Avenue home early in the morning of May 1, 2021, in an attempted burglary that turned into a chaotic shootout, according to police. Cavazos was killed in the exchange of gunfire as he tried to defend his residence; Brown was wounded and had to be hospitalized.
Smith sentenced Brown to the maximum 40 years for manslaughter, and tacked on 10 more years for home invasion as part of a negotiated plea deal prosecutors struck with Brown's attorney. He pleaded guilty to both charges on the first day of his murder trial April 17.
During Wednesday's hearing, Brown said he never intended to harm anyone when he broke into the home.
"I know a mother lost a child, a child lost a father, a wife lost a husband, and somebody lost a friend. I still petition the most high god on behalf of the family, that he will aid y'all with comfort in your moments of grief," he said, reading from a prepared written letter. "After May 1, 2021, I know a lot of lives were changed from the death of one man. Sincerely, to every family member, colleague and friend that lost somebody special in Derrick, I apologize."
Brown spoke moments after the victim's mother, Gwendolyn Cavazos Ringo, described the anguish she continues to grapple with after losing her only child. "This totally destroyed my life. Totally," she said. "After two years, I'm still trying to mentally pull my life back together."
Leaning on her faith, Cavazos Ringo wished Brown well and indicated she hopes he repents for his actions.
"I tried to come here today and fill my heart with hatred. But the god I serve wouldn't allow me to fill it with hatred," she said. "He asked that I pray for and that I forgive Mr. Brown. And that Mr. Brown find his way to Jesus and do his time getting to know Jesus."
Cavazos graduated from Southern University’s law school in 2019. He taught political science as an adjunct professor at Southern while earning his law degree. He passed the bar exam in 2020, but he put that on hold to help family members after Hurricane Laura decimated his hometown of Lake Charles months after he became licensed to practice law. He planned on becoming a criminal defense attorney in Baton Rouge.
Smith, himself a Southern University graduate who has been heavily involved with the school's Law Center, said he didn't know Cavazos personally, but heard from friends and classmates that he was a "promising young man who probably would've made a difference in this career.
"You took that away from the legal community," the judge scolded Brown. "You took that away from his family, his classmates, his friends. Only god knows what he could've become."
When he broke into Cavazos’ home, Brown was already facing charges from a separate shooting that occurred Aug. 26, 2019. Brown reportedly ambushed a man in the 1800 block of 72nd Avenue and shot him in the back. The victim returned fire and wounded Brown, who also had to be hospitalized in that shooting, according to an arrest affidavit.
Brown pleaded guilty to attempted murder last month, and District Judge Fred Crifasi ordered him to serve 50 years behind bars on May 8, court records show.
During Wednesday’s hearing, Smith said Brown will simultaneously serve time on both convictions.
The judge credited him for pleading guilty and accepting responsibility for Cavazos' killing, noting surveillance video of the incident likely would have made it a "slam dunk trial" for jurors.
"The only good thing is that the family did not have to endure the testimony and see the video evidence of Derrick being murdered," Smith said.