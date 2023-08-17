When Jeffery O'Brian Neff saw a car parked in the driveway of the Zachary home he shared with his estranged wife early the morning of Feb. 7, 2021, he armed himself with an AR-style rifle before confronting the man in the vehicle.
According to state prosecutors, Neff shot the man multiple times in cold blood because he was in a relationship with Neff's wife. But on the opening day of arguments Wednesday in Neff's second-degree murder trial, his attorney told jurors Neff was returning gunfire after the victim, 32-year-old Kylan Givens, shot at him first.
"The state wants you to believe there was zero evidence that he (Givens) fired his gun," Jarrett Ambeau said as he introduced his case to the jury. "Because they know if Mr. Givens fired his gun at Mr. Neff, they lose. It was self-defense."
Neff, 37, faces a mandatory life sentence if he is convicted of murder. It will be up to a jury of seven men and seven women to decide his guilt or innocence this week. A host of relatives and loved ones on both sides packed the courtroom to listen as Ambeau and his team squared off with prosecutors on the first day of testimony.
“This boils down to choices that Jeffery Neff made that he now has to face the consequences for," East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Melissa Morvant said in her opening statement.
According to case files, Neff shot up Givens' car, striking him in the face, shoulder and torso, shortly after 5 a.m. in front of his estranged wife's house in the 4100 block of Hidden Pass Drive. Givens was rushed to Lane Regional Medical Center in Zachary, where he died.
Attorneys on both sides agreed the shooting stemmed from a rocky on-again, off-again relationship between Neff and Briana Williams. Their marriage was littered with infidelity and accusations of domestic violence, according to opening remarks.
Morvant, who is leading the state's case, said Neff for years juggled relationships with Williams and an outside girlfriend. He fathered children with both women and maintained residency at two homes, biding time between the pair.
Morvant told jurors Williams began pulling away from Neff after she kindled a romantic flame with Givens, a longtime friend, following her and Neff's separation. That served as the motive for Neff, who began tracking Williams' whereabouts, prosecutors allege.
"As he begins to lose control of Brianna and he realizes this, his obsession becomes more when he realized she was really leaving and that this relationship was on its way out," Morvant said.
One week before the relationship reached a fatal tipping point, a judge issued a restraining order that prohibited Neff from going within 100 yards of Williams or the property where she lived.
That protective order stemmed from a Jan. 21, 2021, incident that led to Neff being arrested on allegations of domestic aggravated assault and child endangerment. According to the police report, Williams told officers Neff came to the Zachary home drunk and accused her of cheating. Police indicated Neff chased her into a bathroom, pulled a gun and threatened her.
The woman's 13-year-old daughter, who was in the bathroom with Williams, filmed the encounter on her cellphone. When the daughter asked why Neff had a gun, he replied: "Because they will be carrying her out in a body bag if anyone calls the police on me tonight," court documents stated.
Ambeau acknowledged the couple’s messy relationship of “running around” on each other, but he said it wasn’t as simple as Neff being an abusive husband.
“What this is is a woman who uses the system to get at Mr. Neff when she’s upset with him,” he told jurors. “And then she goes to court and abandons those charges.”
Ambeau said Neff owned the Zachary home where the shooting happened, having purchased it during the marriage. He was there often and regularly made early morning visits to bring his three children breakfast after getting off from his overnight shift, the attorney told jurors.
The day of the shooting, Ambeau said, Neff had recently been released from the hospital after battling COVID-19. He arrived to find Givens’ Dodge Charger parked in the driveway and armed himself with a high-powered assault rifle before walking up to the vehicle.
Givens had a gun in the car, and Ambeau said he fired a shot at the estranged husband.
"Mr. Neff had a right to arm himself and protect his home," Ambeau said. "And when that guy shot at him, he had a right to return fire."
But prosecutors said there was zero evidence that Givens ever fired or even brandished his gun before being ambushed by Neff.
Morvant reminded the panel that state law calls for a reasonable fear of imminent danger that could result in severe injury or death to warrant the use of deadly force.
Investigators recovered surveillance video from the subdivision that showed an SUV driven by Neff enter and leave the neighborhood several times that morning before he followed Givens' car into the area, court records indicate. Williams told detectives she ran into the house to retrieve her gun when she saw Neff pull into the driveway behind the victim. Moments later, she heard several gunshots and came out to find Neff fleeing in his SUV.
"He was the aggressor. He had the specific intent to kill or cause great bodily harm to that man, who had no idea what was about to happen. And that man and his family deserve justice," Morvant said.