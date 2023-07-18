A Baton Rouge man who killed the mother of his two children as he was picking his son up from her apartment was sentenced to 40 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to manslaughter.
Joshua Jermaine Matthews, 39, was to be tried for second-degree murder this week and faced a mandatory life sentence if jurors found him guilty for the November 2020 slaying of his 26-year-old girlfriend, Alexis Griffin. He accepted an offer from state prosecutors that spared him from life in prison in exchange for his guilty plea to the reduced charge.
District Judge Tarvald Smith credited Matthews for taking responsibility for his crime during a hearing in his courtroom Monday afternoon. But Smith told the defendant “with responsibility comes consequence.
“Wherever the state of Louisiana decides to send you … there will be a visiting day. But we can’t say the same for the victim’s family,” the judge said just before issuing his sentence.
According to court records, Griffin and Matthews had two kids together. Police pointed to a history of domestic violence that led up to the fatal shooting Nov. 2, 2020 in the parking lot of Serenity Apartments in the 1200 block of North Ardenwood Drive.
The incident was captured on the apartment complex's surveillance videos.
Matthews, who lived at same apartment complex, was picking up his 4-year-old son while the couple's 2-week-old daughter slept inside Griffin's apartment.
Prosecutors said Griffin brought the boy out to Matthews and he reached for the child. Thinking he was lunging at her, Griffin maced him with pepper spray.
Matthews reacted by swatting at the victim. He initially began walking away, but turned around moments later and drew a gun, Assistant District Attorney Irena Zajickova told the judge. Matthews chased Griffin around a vehicle, then fired at her as she ran into the woods.
Security cam footage shows Matthews' muzzle flash as he shot at Griffin. He struck the woman one time in the back and she died from the bullet, which pierced both her lungs, according to prosecutors.
Matthews then grabbed his son and fled in a car, leaving his newborn daughter alone in Griffin's apartment.
Police ultimately found the murder weapon at the home of one of Matthews’ friends. When questioned by investigators, he claimed he fired his gun into the air.
“He had no right to take my oldest daughter away from us. We needed each other," the victim's father, Albert Griffin, wrote in a statement Zajickova read aloud in the courtroom. "Sometimes it’s hard to face another day without my daughter. She was such a loving and caring person who loved her children.”