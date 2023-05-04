A Baton Rouge man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a man near the Southern University campus in 2019 was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday.
James Whitfield had agreed to a negotiated plea deal in March. He originally was charged with second-degree murder in the Nov. 9, 2019, slaying of 38-year-old Donald Joseph Jr., and faced a mandatory life sentence if convicted.
Whitfield, 43, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter the day his trial was scheduled to begin March 20. District Judge Eboni Johnson Rose handed down the sentence Thursday.
During Thursday's sentencing hearing, the victim's mother said she wanted a jury to decide Whitfield's fate and disagreed with the state's decision to offer a reduced sentence in exchange for his guilty plea.
"The DA's (District Attorney's) offer made me feel like my son's life was unvaluable and not even worth a trial," Charlotte Lee wrote in a statement that was read in court by her daughter, Rachel Williams. "The system has failed my son and my family by allowing him to plea bargain.
"A plea is a drop in the bucket for the defendant, but torture for our family," Lee wrote. "I want it to be known that my son, Donald Joseph, did not receive justice."
Johnson Rose offered the grieving mother words of solace moments before sentencing Whitfield, and tried to explain prosecutors' rationale to Lee.
"Those decisions were not made lightly, and I'm not letting him off the hook," the judge said. "It is extremely hard to prove these types of cases and oftentimes when there is insufficient evidence, that's why they make the decisions that they make."
Joseph was found dead in the 1500 block of Curtis Street, just across the street from Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and a few blocks east of Southern University's Lee-Hines Stadium.
Whitfield resided a few houses down from the shooting on the same block, according to an arrest affidavit. Multiple people witnessed the mid-afternoon shooting and identified Whitfield as the triggerman to Baton Rouge investigators.
According to a detective's report, one witness said Whitfield fired five gunshots at Joseph as he got out of his car. As Whitfield walked away from the scene, he told bystanders he would "kill anyone who talked," the witness indicated.
Authorities did not provide a motive for the slaying. Prosecutors planned to use cellphone records and the 911 tapes from the shooting to prove Whitfield's guilt, according to court documents.
Loved ones remembered Joseph as a self-made jack of all trades who stayed at the ready to help family members with mechanic work, plumbing, landscaping and other odd jobs.
"We are living with a void that can never be replaced," said Joseph's aunt, Gwen Thompson.
He was Lee's oldest child and her only son, survived by his daughter, both parents, two sisters and a grandmother.
"I can't understand why anyone would want to kill my son. He was such a loving person," she wrote in her statement. "What did he do so bad that the defendant felt that his life meant nothing and that it was worth taking?"
"There is no amount of justice that can ever be done to bring your son back," Johnson Rose told her. "I pray that the Lord is going to give you some peace so that you can continue to live your life."