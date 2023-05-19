A Gonzales-area man admitted to fatally stabbing another man in the chest while the victim was changing a flat tire four years ago and has been sentenced to 25 years in state prison, court papers say.
Prosecutors don't know why Reese Plaisance stabbed Lyndon Lively, 37, on May 17, 2019, but Plaisance later admitted to the slaying, prosecutors said in a statement.
When Lively first stopped around midnight with the flat tire in the front of a Gonzales-area home along Denham Road, Lively had been asked to leave.
But Lively asked for help and that's when Plaisance approached him. Lively stood up and Plaisance stabbed him once in the upper right chest, the plea says.
After Plaisance's attack, Lively ran to a neighboring home. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died, prosecutors in Ascension added.
During the four-year period Plaisance's case was pending in court, his defense attorneys had asked for a psychological evaluation of their client. After a review by a panel of mental health professionals, a state district judge ruled in April 2022 that Plaisance was fit to stand trial, court papers say.
As part of the deal with prosecutors, Plaisance, 34, of 11201 Triche Road, Gonzales, pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of manslaughter. He had faced a second-degree murder count and a potential life sentence with conviction.
After the plea on May 9 in Gonzales, Judge Jason Verdigets of the 23rd Judicial District Court handed down the 25-year prison sentence.