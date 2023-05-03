A Baton Rouge man who claimed he mistook his girlfriend for an intruder when he fatally shot her in front of their child in 2021 stood before a judge and pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday.
Charged with second-degree murder, Demaris Quentall Jenks faced a mandatory life sentence. He accepted a deal from prosecutors, who agreed to offer him 30 years in exchange for his guilty plea to the reduced charge.
District Judge Tarvald Smith set the sentencing hearing for Monday.
Jenks, 26, shot and killed Arnishika Baker, the 22-year-old mother of his child, on Oct. 18, 2021.
The couple lived together in the Olive Square Apartments complex in the 1700 block of La Annie Drive.
When police arrived to the apartment, they found Baker dead in a back bedroom with two gunshot wounds.
Jenks told officers he shot the woman because “he thought she was a burglar,” investigators said in an arrest report.
But the couple's son told investigators Jenks shot Baker while the two were arguing over him seeing another woman, Assistant District Attorney Frank Breaux Jr. said.
The parish coroner's office found defensive wounds on Baker that helped corroborate the juvenile's account, authorities said.
Prosecutors offered Jenks the plea deal after discussing the case with Baker's family and defense attorneys. Breaux said the state wanted to protect the child witness from having to testify against his father during a murder trial.