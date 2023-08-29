A grief-stricken mother walked slowly to the lectern Monday, hand in hand with a victim's advocate, as she prepared to detail the loss of her slain daughter and unborn grandson.
Through a cascade of tears and raw anguish, Kathleen Hammett spoke directly to the man who tragically cut their lives short nearly 18 months ago when he mishandled his gun and shot them.
"I will forgive you in time. But with those words, I do ask that you make your life count," Hammett told Chad Blackard. "You have taken two lives from me that I never thought I would have to live without."
Karrington "Jade" Smith was 25 weeks pregnant when Blackard accidentally fired his gun, striking her in the back. She and her unborn son, Dallas Layne Husser, died from the wound.
During a heart-wrenching hearing inside the 19th Judicial District Courthouse, District Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts sentenced Blackard to five years in prison and ordered him to serve three years of probation for the March 12, 2022 shooting. Blackard, a 24-year-old Walker man, pleaded guilty May 16 to negligent homicide and third-degree feticide.
"I can see that these two individuals were clothed in love by their families and their loved ones," the judge said. "And to the families, I don't want you to think that because Dallas Layne Husser had not made his debut into the world, that his life was any less significant. I believe and understand that life begins in utero, not only when you've entered the world."
At least 30 members of Smith and Husser's families gathered inside the courtroom to denote the impact of the ordeal and ask the judge to hold Blackard accountable.
"I really don't think you understand what you've taken from us," said Thomas Husser Jr., Dallas Husser's would-be grandfather. "You took my son's soul mate from him and his baby."
Foxworth-Roberts gave Blackard the five-year maximum on each conviction, but suspended 30 months of his sentence for the two charges. Both sentences will be served simultaneously, which effectively means Blackard faces up to 2½ years in prison if his probation isn't revoked following his release.
The judge also ordered Blackard to pay Smith's family $12,000 in restitution. Hammett said that money will go toward establishing a scholarship fund in her daughter's name.
Smith was a 17-year-old student from Baton Rouge who held down a full-time job and aspired to become a firefighter, following in the footsteps of her father and grandfather. Hammett told the judge she got an email the day after the fatal shooting letting family members know Smith had completed the last two assignments for her high school diploma.
"She had officially graduated and never got the chance to know that her hard work had paid off," the mother said. "We were robbed of so much and just knowing that this could've been prevented; it's heartbreaking."
The shooting happened as Smith, Blackard and three other people rode in a car heading southbound in the 6100 block of Siegen Lane, prosecutors said. The group had been together all day going to different events and were heading to Topgolf in the Siegen Lane Marketplace.
According to an arrest affidavit, Blackard had bragged about how his gun "outperforms" the gun of one of the other passengers.
Smith was riding in the front passenger seat and Blackard sat behind her. Prosecutors said investigators found evidence Blackard was drinking alcohol in the car at the time.
He accidentally squeezed the trigger while trying to move the gun and a bullet discharged through the passenger seat, striking Smith in the back. She was rushed to a local hospital, where doctors pronounced her and her fetus dead, East Baton Rouge deputies said.
After several relatives of the victims spoke, Blackard turned to the family members in the audience and gave a tearful apology, telling them he only bought a gun for protection after he was robbed.
"I just want y'all to know that this was not done intentionally. I couldn't ever take away somebody's baby," he said as he broke down crying. "If I could go back — if I had the power of Jesus Christ — I would do 100 things different. I know that you may not forgive me forever, but maybe one day."
Loved ones said Smith and her boyfriend, Dustin Husser, were excited about starting a family together and Smith was doing everything to prepare for the baby's arrival.
They told the court they'll miss Smith's smiling face, and said Blackard's "carelessness" deprived them of cherished memories like seeing the young mother holding her baby boy, hearing Dallas Layne's first words, or watching him open Christmas presents.
"You cheated us out of all that joy," Thomas Husser said.
Dallas Layne's grandmother said the family only got the chance to see the fetus' lifeless body at the funeral home before his burial. Dustin Husser indicated that having a family was always a dream of his, and wiped away tears as he mourned the fact that he never got the chance to hold his son.
"Everything I loved and dreamed of has been taken away and now is just a distant memory," he said. "There's nothing in this world that can bring Jade and Dallas back and nothing in the world that can take away that pain but to know that I will be with them again in heaven."