When Damian Paul Skipper was rushed to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in June 2015, he wasn’t breathing, he had no pulse and he’d complained of chest pains earlier in the day. He’d been admitted to two hospitals in the days prior as his health had quickly deteriorated.
Doctors were unable to save Skipper. He was 41.
Little more than seven weeks earlier, Arthur Noflin was a patient at the same hospital and he experienced some of the same symptoms that Skipper showed. Noflin was back in the hospital months later and nearly died from those symptoms.
Authorities believe they were casualties of barium acetate poisoning, and have implicated Meshell Hale in both men’s deaths.
Hale is in the throes of a first-degree murder trial in the death of Skipper, her former live-in boyfriend. Raymond Bigelow, a 19th Judicial District Court judge will decide her fate at the end of her bench trial, which entered its sixth day of testimony Tuesday.
Prosecutors finished presenting their case and ended testimony with a medical expert who told the judge both of Hale's former lovers were victims of barium poisoning.
Dr. Patricia McGovern Williams, an expert certified by the American Board of Toxicology, took the stand and explained the similarities between Skipper and Noflin’s deaths. Noflin was Hale’s estranged husband whose charred remains were found in the backseat of his pickup truck in March 2016. Authorities discovered the abandoned truck torched in New Orleans’ Lower Ninth Ward.
Noflin’s case was never declared a homicide so no one has ever been charged with a crime in his death. But prosecutors have been using the evidence from his death investigation in an attempt convict Hale of Skipper’s killing.
Williams reviewed both men’s respective case files, investigative reports and medical records and testified about her findings Tuesday.
Barium, an alkaline metal, is a dry chalky powder that has no taste. New Orleans Police Sgt. Debra Normand Pruitt, who investigated Noflin’s death, testified Monday that forensic records she reviewed indicated Skipper was likely poisoned when he ate pork chops served to him on Father's Day in 2015.
Williams said barium exposure reduces potassium levels and can cause muscular paralysis to the point patients are unable to move their limbs. Other symptoms, which both men exhibited during hospital visits in 2015, include nausea, abdominal cramps, respiratory issues and cardiac arrest.
Skipper visited the hospital four times in the nine days leading up to his death June 30, 2015. His symptoms started when he walked into the emergency room at Baton Rouge General Medical Center with abdominal pain late on the night of June 22. Doctors gave him infusions to elevate his potassium levels and discharged him. But Skipper was back at the ER the following night, this time in a wheelchair. Doctors said he was nauseous, vomiting and experiencing kidney issues. He was stabilized again and sent home the following morning.
Four days later, Skipper was admitted at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, again with abdominal pain, nausea and gastrointestinal issues. But this time he had an acute case of hypokalemia — his potassium levels had fallen critically low. Doctors gave him more potassium infusions and discharged him.
Less than 24 hours later, paramedics rushed Skipper to Our Lady of the Lake in cardiac arrest after family members found him passed out in their home. An hour after he arrived at the hospital, doctors pronounced Skipper dead.
He never underwent an autopsy and wasn't tested for barium initially, according to courtroom testimony.
His body was sent to a funeral home from the hospital, and for nearly two years he was buried under the presumption he died from natural causes.
Authorities exhumed Skipper’s body on April 21, 2017 due to the similarities between his and Noflin’s deaths along with the fact both men shared close relationships with Hale.
East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Dr. William “Beau” Clark performed the autopsy and ruled out natural causes, reclassifying Skipper’s death a homicide by barium poisoning.
Meanwhile, toxicologists found traces of barium acetate in Skipper’s liver, chest, brain, hair, and stomach. Williams, the toxicology expert, said the concentration of barium in his liver tissue was greater than 2,333 times the level of barium in a normal American, and the concentration in his brain tissue was about 250 times the norm.
“It’s absolutely certain in my mind that Damian Skipper was killed from barium because he had all of the symptoms and the toxicity at the time of his death, and he had this horrific concentration of barium,” Williams told the judge.
She also analyzed Noflin’s medical records and detailed his alleged bouts with barium. Noflin visited the emergency room at Our Lady of the Lake twice in May 2015 with abdominal cramps, gastrointestinal issues, chest pain and shortness of breath. Doctors stabilized him and sent him home with educational pamphlets.
But Noflin was back in the hospital with a life-threatening case of hypokalemia in December 2015. He had acute respiratory failure, had to be placed on oxygen and his potassium levels fell so low he lost the ability to talk or move any of his extremities. He could only blink his eyes, according to his medical records.
Doctors at Baton Rouge General spent four days nursing Noflin back from the brink of death. A family member told doctors that Noflin drank green tea prior to losing consciousness and doctors blamed his near-death medical episode on the beverage. They warned Noflin to stop drinking the tea and using other supplements before discharging him.
Williams said there was insufficient scientific evidence to support a correlation between green tea and hypokalemia.
She reviewed Noflin’s autopsy report and noted there were no signs of carbon monoxide poisoning, cyanide or any soot in his lungs. Those were indications his fourth-degree burn wounds were all after he died because he didn’t breathe any of the smoke into his lungs, Williams explained to the judge.
“You have carbon monoxide, soot and cyanide if the person was alive during the fire,” she said.
Toxicology results showed he had high barium levels in his liver tissue that were 120 times the compound’s normal concentration, Williams calculated.
Closing arguments are expected from both sides when the trial resumes at Thursday at 8:30 a.m. at the downtown Baton Rouge courthouse, 300 North Blvd.