A pressure-packed Baton Rouge courtroom was taut with suspense and emotion Friday morning.
District Judge Raymond Bigelow sliced through it when he found Meshell Hale guilty of second-degree murder in the poisoning death of her former live-in boyfriend Damian Paul Skipper.
One of Skipper's family members let out a loud, bellowing gasp as the verdict was read, releasing the pent anguish for which loved ones have held onto for more than seven years.
Hale spoke to her attorneys for a brief moment before she was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs and taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
Bigelow delayed sentencing until 11 a.m. Tuesday, a formality in that the murder conviction carries a mandatory life sentence.
"There was very little direct evidence in this case, but an abundance of circumstantial evidence as to the death of Mr. Skipper," Bigelow explained, reading from his ruling. "There's no doubt that Mr. Skipper was a victim of barium poisoning that led to his death. There were numerous inquiries on Ms. Hale's phones, computers and tablets that included inquiries regarding barium acetate poisoning and related topics. There were three barium purchases prior to the death of Mr. Skinner made by Ms. Hale."
Family members of Skipper and Arthur Noflin Jr., Hale's estranged ex-husband, rejoiced outside the 19th Judicial District Courthouse moments after the verdict was read. They shed tears, hugged one another and thanked prosecutors who argued the case.
"It just shows you what God can do," said Michael Durand, Skipper's first cousin. "It's a blessing, and the district attorney did a lot of work. It's not so much about her getting locked up. It's about raising awareness for other men out there. You can save other lives."
Noflin and Skipper both died after being hospitalized in 2015 with acute symptoms of barium poisoning. Skipper visited the hospital four times over the nine days before his death June 30, 2015, when he was rushed to Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center unconscious and not breathing.
Noflin made two hospital visits with mild symptoms in May 2015 and had a near-death medical episode six months later. Doctors spent four days treating him, and were able to salvage him from the brink of death. But Noflin's charred remains were found in the back seat of his pickup truck when authorities located it fire-torched and abandoned in New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward in March 2016.
Carol Noflin Hertzock chalked the ruling up as a victory for her family as well.
“He was the kindest person you ever wanted to meet," she said. "Very generous and fun-loving. The apple of my mom's eye.’
Friday's verdict brought an end to a case that has had several twists and turns. Investigators linked the two men's deaths due to the similar medical emergencies for which they were hospitalized, along with the fact they both shared close relationships with Hale. No charges were ever filed in Noflin's case because his body was burned so badly that medical examiners could never rule his death a homicide. His cause of death remains unclassified. But his suspicious demise led authorities to exhume and re-examine Skipper's body in April 2017.
Toxicologists found unusually high concentrations of barium acetate in Skipper's system and East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner William "Beau" Clark re-classified his death a homicide by poisoning from the toxic, powdery compound.
"Everyone in this case was persistent," said Hillar Moore III, the parish's district attorney, who sat in the courtroom throughout much of the two-week trial. "This is a case that we could've easily looked away because it was complicated. No one did after all the years. She (Hale) was well-represented. And I think the judge did an excellent job of paying attention to a difficult case, and he came up with a just verdict."
Dozens of Skipper and Noflin’s loved ones packed the courtroom throughout the entirety of the two-week trial. Many of them said they’ve been attending the court proceedings since Hale, 54, was arrested in June 2018.
Damian lived and worked with his cousin for years in Monticello before Skipper moved to Baton Rouge to be with Hale. He said she tried to manipulate Skipper by keeping him away from his family. He believed foul play was afoot from the time Skipper passed away.
“I’ve always suspected something. I used to tell my aunties something wasn’t right,” Durand said.
Prosecutors spent much of the trial telling Bigelow about the investigation into Noflin’s death to show how intertwined his and Skipper’s cases were and to illustrate the similarities in their health complications. The judge said he didn’t think the evidence about Noflin should’ve been presented and he gave it no weight in his decision to convict Hale.
Andrew Bevinetto, one of Hale’s defense lawyers, still said they plan to appeal the verdict. He explained that Hale’s legal team opted for a bench trial because they felt a judge would be more apt to “separate the emotion from the law” in a high-profile case that was sensationalized in media reports from the outset.
“Our position remains that we don’t think the state met the burden of proof,” Bevinetto said afterward.
The emotional trial took its toll on family members. During testimony Thursday, as an Orleans Parish pathologist explained in explicit detail how Noflin was burned beyond recognition post mortem, one of his sisters ran out of the courtroom in tears.
Noflin Hertzock said the guilty verdict may get the wheels moving again in her brother's investigation, which remains open but has been stalled.
“Although we know that this wasn't a conviction for his murder, it just gave us hope that one day we will have that conviction for him,” she said. “And without Arthur’s case, Damian’s family could not be experiencing what they’re experiencing today. So we’re so grateful to God and to all our family members.”