A Baton Rouge woman convicted of poisoning her former live-in boyfriend to death will remain behind bars for the foreseeable future after the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals tossed out a judge’s ruling to set bond while she contests her conviction.
Meshell Hale, 55, was found guilty last month of second degree murder in the death of Damian Skipper, 41, after a two-week bench trial conducted by 19th Judicial District Court Judge Raymond Bigelow. Bigelow ruled Hale guilty Dec. 16 and sentenced her to a mandatory life term four days later. But during sentencing, he granted Hale a $300,000 postconviction bond — the same bond amount he set for her as she awaited trial.
In a recent order, three appeals court justices agreed that Bigelow abused his discretion. They vacated his ruling and sent the case back to the 19th JDC.
“There is significant difference between pretrial detention and postconviction confinement,” the Dec. 29 order stated. “The defendant’s conviction removes the presumption of innocence. Nevertheless, in this case, the district court set the post-conviction bond in the same amount set for pretrial bond with no indication that this significant factor was considered.”
While Judges Walter Lanier III and Allison Penzato were concerned Bigelow set the same bail as he did during pretrial, Judge Jewel "Duke" Welch said he was dismayed by the “unique facts and circumstances surrounding this case.” He felt Hale posed a danger to the public and he was concerned she may try to flee if released on bond.
Hale was also implicated in the death of her estranged husband, Arthur Noflin Jr., 42, whose charred remains were found in the backseat of his fire-scorched pickup abandoned in New Orleans’ Lower Ninth Ward in March 2016.
Noflin’s body was burned beyond recognition and medical examiners could never determine the cause of his death. No one was ever charged in the suspicious death because Orleans Parish coroners could not rule it a homicide.
But Hale was ultimately charged and convicted of poisoning Skipper with the toxic compound barium acetate. Authorities exhumed Skipper’s body in April 2017, nearly two years after he died, after they found similarities in medical episodes both he and Noflin suffered in 2015.
In requesting a bond be set after her conviction last month, Hale’s attorneys noted that she’d been jailed without bail nearly four years leading up to the trial. She was released May 26 and remained on house arrest under GPS monitoring for nearly seven months before she was found guilty. Bigelow re-invoked those same conditions for her bail release after she was convicted. He also revoked her passport.
Bigelow’s decision to set a bond after finding Hale guilty and sentencing her to life in prison stirred controversy. East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore called it an extremely rare occurrence that he’d seen only once or twice over his 40-year career.
Both Skipper and Noflin’s loved ones reeled from the judge’s ruling, which came at Hale’s Dec. 20 sentencing hearing. The District Attorney’s office filed a motion for emergency stay just hours after the hearing as prosecutors scrambled to keep her from being released. In the motion, Moore said there was reason to suspect Hale was “in the process of posting bond” and asked the appeals court to block her from getting out of jail if she did so. Appellate justices granted the stay, allowing time for the panel to formally review Bigelow’s post-conviction bond order.