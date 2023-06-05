A man convicted of killing a transgender woman with whom he had a “very volatile” romantic relationship has been sentenced to life in prison.
Michael Joshua Brooks, 23, was tried last month and a jury found him guilty May 26 of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice for the killing of Marquell “Fifty” Wyatt.
Court records indicate Brooks shot the 21-year-old Wyatt multiple times during a Jan. 28, 2021, argument at an abandoned apartment complex. Police found the victim's body in a vehicle in the 5000 block of McClelland Drive.
According to his indictment, Brooks tampered with evidence to conceal his crime in the four-day span following the fatal shooting.
District Judge Louise Hines Myers handed down the mandatory life prison term June 1 during a hearing inside the 19th Judicial District Courthouse. She also sentenced Brooks to 10 years for the obstruction conviction, according to the court docket.
Witnesses said Brooks met the victim about an hour prior to the shooting when Wyatt dropped off a cellphone, according to prosecutors. Brooks grew irate with Wyatt during the meeting and began calling her multiple times after she left. Minutes after leaving her house to meet with Brooks again, Wyatt was shot multiple times and killed, court documents state.
Police said the pair dated more than a year, and Brooks had threatened Wyatt's life prior to the shooting. Witnesses described their relationship as “very volatile” and told investigators Brooks “was not open or forthcoming” about their romance. According to the arrest warrant, they split up but rekindled their relationship in the days leading up to the shooting.
Things soured when Wyatt and a friend met Brooks in Baton Rouge’s Brookstown neighborhood the night of the incident to deliver the cellphone. Witnesses told police he became enraged because she dropped off the phone to him in front of his girlfriend and brother.
The two began arguing over the phone after she left, and Wyatt eventually borrowed a vehicle to retrieve the phone she had given Brooks, according to the police warrant. She was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds late that night.
Court records show two key state’s witnesses subpoenaed to testify against Brooks failed to appear during his trial. Prosecutors sought arrest warrants against the friend who drove Wyatt to the initial meeting with Brooks the night of the shooting. She told investigators Brooks pulled a gun on them during the drop-off, according to motions filed in court.
Prosecutors also asked Hines Myers to issue a warrant for Brooks’ sister, who called 911 four nights after the shooting to report he was at her house with a gun and she feared for her life. When police showed up, she implicated Brooks in Wyatt’s shooting, the state indicated.
Brooks was convicted for two prior shooting incidents, neither of which led to injuries. In March, he pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a January 2020 incident in the 5300 block of Enterprise Street. According to court records, he shot the house he rented with his girlfriend after she kicked him out. Brooks told police he knew the woman wasn’t home at the time, according to investigative affidavits. A judge sentenced him to two years in prison for that offense.
A different judge sentenced Brooks to two years for a weapons conviction stemming from an unrelated November 2017 shooting in Baker. Following an argument on social media, he fired multiple gunshots at a 20-year-old Baker man and an 18-year-old Baton Rouge teenager, according to court records. Neither person was hit.
Brooks pleaded to illegal use of weapons in May 2018 and prosecutors agreed to dismiss a pair of attempted murder indictments in exchange.