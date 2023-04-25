A New Orleans-born rapper facing rape and other charges in Ascension Parish won't go to trial next month as planned and remained in jail Tuesday without bail or a new trial date.
The new defense attorney for Mystikal asked a state district judge last week to continue her client's jury trial that had been set to start June 21, court papers say.
The attorney, Tiffany Myles Crosby, told the judge she needed time "to become abreast of all pertinent issues in this matter in order to provide efficient representation."
Mystikal, whose given name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, has been accused of a violent attack and rape of a woman in his Prairieville home in late July.
Tyler, 52, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree rape, robbery, false imprisonment and other criminal counts. Conviction on the rape charge alone would bring life imprisonment.
Crosby asked for the continuance without a new trial date. Prosecutors in Ascension did not oppose the delay, court papers say.
Judge Steven Tureau of the 23rd Judicial District Court granted the trial continuance the same day it was sought, on April 18. Tyler is next scheduled to appear in court in Gonzales on Aug. 21.
The delay came about a month after Tyler dropped his defense attorneys on March 15. Crosby took over and she sought and received a gag order barring attorneys and others connected to the case from commenting to the news media.