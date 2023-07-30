Every day in Louisiana, hair stylists in salons across the state use their fingers to interlace people's hair into twists, knots, cornrows, microbraids and dreadlocks.
The natural hairstyles are as synonymous with Louisiana as crawfish and steam-powered river boats. Many braiders are lifelong students who began harnessing their skills at an early age under the tutelage of older relatives.
But a majority of Louisiana's hair braiders are completely unaware of a state law that says they don't have enough training.
According to the Louisiana Cosmetology Act, braiders must undergo at least 500 hours of training before they are legally certified to braid hair professionally. They also must pass a written exam and complete a practical test that includes performing several different hair styles on a mannequin.
It is an arduous regimen that can take more than 10 months, costing aspiring braiders over $10,000 to earn what is known as an "alternative hair design" permit, according to a natural braiding curriculum on one Monroe cosmetology school's website.
“Most people in Louisiana who are braiding, if not all of them, are women who have been braiding all of their lives," said Keith Neely, a Washington, D.C., attorney for nonprofit think tank Institute for Justice. "So asking them to turn around and spend 500 hours in school, it’s kind of insulting. It’s just forcing them to jump through these unnecessary hoops when all they want to do is support themselves and their families.”
State officials defend the regulations as a measure to preserve public health and safety at licensed salons that offer braiding services.
"The alternative hair design permit is necessary to protect the ... welfare of the citizens of Louisiana by ensuring that individuals performing alternative hair design are knowledgeable about the damage which can result from poor scalp hygiene, improper grooming, excessive tension on the hair follicles and cross contamination," said Sherri Morris, an attorney who led the board's legal team.
Neely represented a group of natural hair stylists that challenged the constitutionality of Louisiana's occupational licensing requirements in court. The trio sued the Louisiana State Board of Cosmetology, the governor-appointed panel of hair care experts that has imposed those mandates on braiders since 2003.
A 19th Judicial District Court judge dismissed their lawsuit during a bench trial earlier this month, ruling they failed to prove their claims that state laws violate constitutional protections.
Neely said he and his team intend to appeal that decision with the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal.
Critics say the requirements are far too demanding and serve as a barrier to small-business owners and low-income stylists trying to break into the industry. Other opponents note the fact that the Board of Cosmetology, by law, is comprised of licensed cosmetologists and cosmetology instructors, some of whom own their own salons and cosmetology schools.
The nine-member panel created the regulations, and Neely suggested the board members stand to benefit most from the 500-hour demand.
“We think that this is just economic protectionism. We think that the members of the board are trying to protect their own interests, their own businesses," he said. "That’s why they enacted this and that’s why they’ve been defending it ever since.”
Family business threatened
Lynn Schofield was born in the Ivory Coast and immigrated to the United States in the 1980s. She moved to Louisiana in 2000 and opened the Afro Touch hair salon in New Orleans.
Before long, the shop grew to four different locations and Schofield employed about 20 stylists. One of those was Schofield’s niece Ashley N’Dakpi, who picked up braiding by hanging around her aunt’s shop at a young age.
Afro Touch ran successfully for decades, but the operation came under fire in 2018 when the Board of Cosmetology began cracking down.
Schofield and N’Dakpi did not have their braiding permits, and the board began enforcing the regulations when a new inspector began handling the shops’ annual certifications.
N’Dakpi said the previous inspector turned a blind eye to the licensing issue because their shops met sanitary requirements and for years they never even knew they needed a permit to do braids.
It's a serious issue that has the potential to ruin businesses. Salons can have their licenses revoked and the state can fine owners up to $5,000 each time an unlicensed braider is found working there.
N'Dakpi, who took over Afro Touch's Gretna location in 2019, said her business has been fined thousands of dollars for violations over the past four years. Court documents indicate, stylists fearful of being fined themselves began leaving other Afro Touch locations and started braiding hair underground.
That forced Schofield to shut down three of her shops.
N'Dakpi said she can't afford to shut down her shop for several months and take classes to get the license because too many clients depend on her and her employees rely on the shop for their livelihoods.
"I feel like certain regulations are necessary, but not for braiding. As difficult as everything is in the economy right now, it just makes everything even harder.”
N'Dakpi and Schofield were the two plaintiffs in the recent lawsuit. District Judge Wilson Fields dismissed Schofield from the case after she failed to appear for the July 12 bench hearing, court records show.
N'Dakpi's attorneys from the Institute for Justice argued that unregulated braiding poses no threat to public health and safety and asked the judge to stop “unreasonable government interference.”
Citing a landmark 1959 case, Neely described the state’s permitting requirements as “arbitrary, discriminatory and oppressive” and said they were “designed to create a monopoly … for the benefit of the favored few.”
But state officials countered that Louisiana has regulated cosmetology since 1925 and indicated the Legislature reenacted a statute to create the Louisiana Cosmetology Act in 2001. That led to the creation of the Cosmetology Board two years later, which was formed to protect health and safety in barber shops and salons.
The board argued the plaintiffs aimed to circumvent the rules with their lawsuit by allowing untrained braiders to set up shop in facilities not subject to state inspection.
'It's all about money'
Hair braiding is considered a natural process because all that’s needed is a comb, hair grease, a stylist’s steady hands and possibly extensions. The technique has deep roots in African culture and has become increasingly popular among Africans and African Americans in recent years.
“Most of us learned from our auntees or other relatives,” said Evangela “Michelle” Robertson. “Some things just come natural to us because as a people, we are very creative. It’s a cultural thing.”
Braids can be fashioned into different patterns and textures, and stylists use an endless array of methods.
Many choose braids as a safer and less invasive alternative to hairstyles rooted in Western cosmetology that often require heat, scissors and straightening chemicals like sodium hydroxide, which can damage coily hair and even cause scalp burns.
Robertson originally was one of the braiders suing the state, but she voluntarily dropped off the case in January 2022.
According to the case files, she was a longtime stylist who moved out of Louisiana in 2018 in part because of the stringent laws on braiding. The Institute for Justice indicates 27 states have no licensing requirements for breading, including neighboring states like Arkansas, Mississippi and Texas.
Fifteen other states have regulations less burdensome than Louisiana’s. Braiders in South Carolina only have to take a six-hour class and pass a safety and sanitation exam to be certified, while those in Oregon need to complete only a five-hour online module.
A handful of states like Massachusetts and Montana require braiders to get a full cosmetology license.
Now a teacher in Texas, Robertson said she has fought for reforms in Louisiana to make the path to entrepreneurship easier for her younger nieces who braid hair. She said some training for sanitation standards is understandable, but there is no need to require schooling to learn the artistry of braiding.
“So I’m supposed to go to these white-owned schools and pay you to teach me how to do something that I probably already know how to do and do well. It doesn’t make any sense to me,” Robertson said. “It always comes down to money. Who owns the schools? No one that looks like us; and if they do, it’s not a majority. … How can I teach a skill that is not innate to me? That’s not even natural.”
Louisiana lawmakers have made efforts to rein in the occupational regulations in the world of cosmetology. In 2017, state Rep. Julie Emerson (R-Carencro) authored a bill that sought to define natural hair braiding and removed all the regulations on it. The measure was approved overwhelmingly in the House, but was narrowly defeated by a single vote on the Senate floor.
During this year's session, state Rep. Mary DuBuisson (R-Slidell) sponsored a bill aimed at reducing the minimum training stylists need to obtain their cosmetology license from 1,500 hours to 1,200 hours. Salon owners lobbied hard against the proposal after it cleared the House and it never reached a Senate committee.
"It's all about money," DuBuisson said when asked why there was such opposition.
“In our view, it would help their businesses because more people would be able to do it," the representative added. "So it would actually grow the (industry). But they were too fearful that it would affect their bottom line.”