As nationally famous Baton Rouge rapper NBA Youngboy sits under house arrest in Utah, his attorneys, prosecutors and judges are fighting over a legal question that could determine his fate: Should unused “lifestyle” footage shot for music videos and other social media promotions be considered his private property?
The U.S. Attorney's Office is still pursuing a felony gun case against the 23-year-old recording artist, whose legal name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden. The rapper’s attorneys recently petitioned the courts to reconsider a key ruling that allows a video showing Gaulden holding a Glock and posing with another gun outfitted with a vertical foregrip to be used as evidence in his case.
For now, Gaulden remains under indictment for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and unlawful possession of an unregistered firearm. If convicted of either charge, he could face up to 10 years in federal prison.
The unused promo footage has emerged as a pivotal piece of evidence that federal prosecutors plan to use to prove Gaulden’s guilt. If the behind-the-scenes footage is determined to be his property, the photos could be off limits again, representing a major victory for Gaulden.
Baton Rouge police discovered the video in question after seizing SD memory cards from Gaulden’s around-the-clock photographer, Marvin Ramsey, during a September 2020 bust at one of the rapper’s music video shoots. Gaulden’s attorneys say he never released the footage publicly and the courts should grant him a reasonable expectation of privacy.
“The panel’s determination that (Gaulden) has no privacy interest in commissioned images that he chooses to keep from public view has implications for those whose public presence on social media, like Gaulden’s, blends the personal and the professional, whether it be on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, or other emerging platforms,” attorneys wrote in their motion for a new hearing
U.S. District Chief Judge Shelly Dick took the steam out of the government’s case last year when she suppressed the gun video. According to Dick’s order, Gaulden had a vested property interest in the footage, making it constitutionally protected by Fourth Amendment laws that shield the public from unreasonable searches and seizures.
But the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit overturned that judgement on July 14, making the footage admissible to show to potential jurors. In unsealing the incriminating footage, appellate judges Edith Jones, Dana Douglas and Don Willett rejected the argument that Gaulden "retained a property interest" in the footage because he had say-so over which video snippets were handed over to Atlantic Records or shared publicly.
Gaulden’s attorney, Avery Pardee, said the “novel case” marks the first time the court has had to temper Fourth Amendment search and seizure laws against citizens’ privacy rights in such a way.
Pardee’s petition referenced privacy cases concerning the release of video footage that other celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Drake and fellow Louisiana rapper Lil’ Wayne have battled in federal courts over the years. She acknowledged that NBA YoungBoy is one of the “most visible citizens” on social media, but argued the decision to keep the video in his case could impact “ordinary Americans” and have ramifications for more common areas of commercial photography like wedding pictures.
“Society as a whole — from Instagram influencers who embed sponsored posts within their social media feed, to bloggers who earn a commission for recommended products, to lawyers who post images of themselves on LinkedIn— has moved toward individuals creating or commissioning content and then making an editorial determination about what content to make public and what content to keep private,” the motion stated. “That someone may post one picture of herself on LinkedIn does not diminish the expectation of privacy in the remaining unpublished photographs.”
Gaulden remains under 24-hour confinement at his compound on the outskirts of Salt Lake City in northern Utah. Gaulden bought the property to be near the family of a childhood tutor who took him under his wing, according to court testimony. Judge Dick loosened some of the restrictions of his house arrest in March.