A man responsible for a 2021 crash that killed an 80-year-old grandfather escaped jail time when he was sentenced Tuesday.
Corey Bernard Spears Jr., 20, pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in March and faced up to five years behind bars.
Because Spears had no previous criminal record, District Judge Eboni Johnson Rose deferred his prison stint under Article 893 of the state's criminal code, which allows the suspension of noncapital felony sentences. The judge ordered Spears to serve three years probation, pay a $500 fine, submit a written apology to the victim's family, take a defensive driving course and perform 50 hours of community service.
Spears was a teenage driver when the crash occurred March 4, 2021. According to a Baton Rouge police report, he was driving a Chrysler 200 eastbound in the 12700 block of South Harrells Ferry Road when he T-boned a Lexus attempting to make a left turn onto the road.
Investigators who determined Spears was "criminally negligent" estimated he was driving 82 mph in a 45 mph zone and indicated speed played a major role in the crash, the report stated. Prosecutors said Spears was not impaired by drugs or alcohol.
Serugudi Ramamurti Mani was driving his 3-year-old grandson to a preschool when Spears rammed into his vehicle, according to court testimony. Neither the child nor another passenger in the car were injured in the collision. Mani died 10 days later at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital.
In an impact statement from the victim's family, Mani's daughter noted the Indian native who immigrated to the United States in 1970 spent years as a chemistry professor at LSU and was still in great health.
"I am aware that it was not a gun or a knife, but a car at that speed is still a weapon. One, which in the wrong hands, can end a life," Sandhya Daigle said.