East Baton Rouge city and parish officials have trampled on an online reporter’s First Amendment rights, according to a lawsuit that could have ramifications on how much access governments across the state give non-traditional news media outlets.
Unfiltered with Kiran, a digital news site, has had a tense relationship with the city’s police leaders since its outset. Emmy-award winning television journalist Kiran Chawla lists herself and her news site as plaintiffs in the civil rights suit, which was filed Friday in U.S. District Court for Louisiana’s middle district. She argues in the filing that Police Chief Murphy Paul has ordered the police department to block her access to public records. The suit says city leaders insist she must get credentialed through the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters before her media access is granted again.
BRPD has yet to comment on the lawsuit, other than noting the litigation is pending.
Chawla said in an interview Friday her lawsuit is about keeping the lines of communication open so she receives the information she needs to do her job effectively.
An ex-WAFB channel 9 investigative reporter, Chawla founded Unfiltered with Kiran in 2020 shortly after her sudden departure from the TV station. The site currently has over 200,000 followers, her attorneys say in the complaint.
According to Chawla’s complaint, the state constitution defines a reporter as a newsgatherer “regularly engaged in the business of collecting, writing, or editing news” for a media outlet.
“If the government is allowed to arbitrarily decide who they think media is, then they are also allowed to censor the information that's given to the public at large,” said Baton Rouge attorney Jill Craft, who is representing Chawla in the suit. “A notion like that is abhorrent to our Constitution and the founding principles of this country.”
Chawla says in her lawsuit her stories in the summer of 2020 about billboards the Baton Rouge police union posted criticizing the city-parish and police chief Paul angered the officials and they began removing her from media contact lists and stopped sending her press releases.
When she confronted Mark Armstrong, a spokesman for city-parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, in a series of July 2020 text messages, he told her he had concerns “about peer review and editorial decisions with a one-person operation,” the lawsuit indicates. Armstrong followed up in an email one day later, telling Chawla he’d sought advice from several media professionals and public relations representatives and decided Unfiltered with Kiran needed to recognized as a credentialed media organization.
“Until your organization grows to include editors and additional content providers in a nonpartisan organization, or if you are credentialed by the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters, then I will consider your platform a blog,” Armstrong wrote.
City-parish attorney Deelee Morris cited a general order in the police department’s regulations that defines authorized news media representatives as "those individuals who are directly employed by agencies of the electronic or print media such as radio, television and newspapers." The policy, Morris wrote Chawla’s attorneys in a July 8 email, states freelance journalists are treated as members of the public, unless the police chief says otherwise. Morris said the department regards Chawla as a freelancer, which means she must go through the open records portal on the city-parish website to make all her public records requests.
Chawla said she continued to butt heads with the defendants over access even after she got credentials from the Louisiana Press Association.
In arguing for an injunction, Chawla’s attorneys cite a 2011 U.S. Court of Appeals panel ruling that a private citizen has the right to record video of police officers carrying out their duties in public.
The ruling notes: “Changes in technology and society have made the lines between private citizen and journalist exceedingly difficult to draw,” the appeals court opined. “[…] News stories are now just as likely to be broken by a blogger at her computer as a reporter at a major newspaper. Such developments make clear why the newsgathering protections of the First Amendment cannot turn on professional credentials or status.”