An East Feliciana Parish grand jury has re-indicted the parents of a woman who prosecutors say died in human waste and maggots after sitting fused to a couch for years.
Clay and Sheila Fletcher were originally arrested and indicted on second degree murder charges in May 2022 in the death of their 36-year-old homebound daughter, Lacey Ellen Fletcher. But a judge tossed the charges last month after their attorneys raised questions about defective language in the charging affidavits.
Prosecutors presented their case before grand jurors Monday and the panel handed down new indictments on the same murder charges, 20th Judicial District Court District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla said. The chief prosecutor said the defendants were re-arrested on the charges and bonded out of jail.
"We will ensure there is justice for Lacey and the public knows that caregivers will be charged for neglecting or abusing a person in their care," D'Aquilla said in a statement.
Lacey Fletcher was found dead in her family’s Slaughter home Jan. 3, 2022, sheriff's deputies said. She was sunken into a waste-filled crater in her family’s living-room couch, where she'd anchored herself, according to arrest documents.
She was covered in maggots and sores, had several ulcers on her underside and fecal matter was crushed into her face, chest and abdomen, according to authorities.
The Fletchers have maintained their innocence, saying their daughter was "of sound mind" and refused to leave the living room; they said they brought her meals and set up a potty, but Lacey was afraid to leave the couch. Authorities noted the woman was diagnosed with social anxiety and had a history of “severe” Asperger’s, a lifelong condition known to leave patients with maladjusted social skills.
District Judge Kathryn “Betsy” Jones dismissed the original indictments during a May 30 hearing after listening to arguments from the Fletchers' lead attorney, Steven Moore. He told the judge D'Aquilla's office served the defendants indictment papers that had six differences from the ones filed in the official record with the Clerk of Court's office.
Among the tweaks was language from the state laws on cruelty to the infirmed, which is not an inclusive charge to second degree murder. D'Aquilla said he intended to remove that verbiage from the new indictments.
Prosecutors expect the Fletchers' trial to kick off this fall.