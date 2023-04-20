A man who shot and killed a Baton Rouge teen over a stolen PlayStation in 2018 was ordered to serve 35 years in prison this week.
Wilfred Celestine, 27, was sentenced in the Sept. 22, 2018, slaying of 18-year-old Jaquincy Ross. He had been convicted during a four-day trial that ended Jan. 20 before District Judge Brad Myers inside the 19th Judicial District Courthouse.
He was tried for second-degree murder, but jurors found him guilty of a lesser-included charge of manslaughter.
Ross died from a gunshot wound to the head after a bullet struck him from nearly 20 feet away in the 800 block of Swan Avenue, just off Southern University's campus, autopsy records indicated. University police found him dead in an open grass field across the street from the F.G. Clark Activity Center, according to investigative reports.
Ross' stepfather, Quinton "JR" Johnson, was shot dead in the parking lot of the same apartment complex 15 months prior in June 2017.
Police said Celestine accompanied another man who went to Ross' apartment the day of the shooting to confront the teen about allegedly stealing a PlayStation 4 from his residence hours prior. Several witnesses identified Celestine as the gunman who killed the teen, reports stated.
The homicide was not Celestine's first taste of gun violence. He was involved in a 2015 mass shooting at Bunny Friend Park in New Orleans where 17 people were injured.
Police said Celestine helped provoke a shooting spree at Bunny Friend Park the night of Nov. 22, 2015. Police said he got into a "verbal altercation" with several members of a rival group and it erupted into a gunfight in the crowded Upper 9th Ward public park. New Orleans police estimated a throng of 300 people filled the park for a Sunday evening event, and bystanders had to scramble for safety when bullets interrupted the festivities.
Celestine was originally charged with 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the mass shooting, but he pleaded guilty to reckless discharge of a firearm and was sentenced in early 2017 to eight years in prison with credit for time served, court records show.
After serving little over two years for his role in that chaotic episode, he had been paroled from prison less than seven months before the fatal shooting of Ross.