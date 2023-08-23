Seven months after his unrestrained dog mauled and killed a 7-year-old girl playing in her family's front yard, Erick Lopez pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide charges in court Monday.
Lopez's arraignment came four days after his 21st birthday. He was formally charged by state prosecutors July 7, court records show. If convicted of the charge, he faces up to five years in prison.
District Judge Fred Crifasi ordered Lopez to undergo a drug screening and set a Nov. 8 court date during Monday's hearing.
Sadie Davila, a first-grader at Woodlawn Elementary, was attacked by Lopez's unleashed pit bull the evening of Jan. 6 as she played outside a family member's home in the 25000 block of Kendalwood Road, about 150 yards from his mobile home. The girl's family member tried to intervene by hitting the dog with a walking cane but was unable to stop the mauling, according to an arrest affidavit.
During questioning, Lopez told investigators he wasn't home at the time but he regularly allowed his dog to roam the rural neighborhood unrestrained, sheriff's office reports indicate.
Sadie sustained numerous bites to her face and skull. She was rushed to a hospital with severe injuries and died there shortly after.
Medical examiners who ruled the girl's death accidental said Sadie died from a combination of blunt and sharp force injuries suffered during the mauling.
East Baton Rouge Animal Control officers captured the pit bull, which still had blood around its face and mouth. Animal Control director Daniel Piatkiewicz told The Advocate the dog was euthanized the night of the attack.