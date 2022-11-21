A grand jury in Iberville Parish indicted Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne Monday on five counts of malfeasance in office Thursday.
According to court documents, Payne is accused of telling a woman in April that he would use his position to get charges against her boyfriend dropped if she showed him her breasts and performed oral sex on him.
The next day, he ordered a lieutenant to delete text messages from the woman reporting the sexual misconduct and requested the sheriff not conduct an investigation into him after the woman filed a sexual misconduct complaint against Payne, the documents say.
An additional count of malfeasance in office was related to him using a City of Plaquemine storage locker for personal use.
