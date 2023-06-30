A Baton Rouge man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing someone at point-blank range with a gun, a case that illustrates how law enforcement believes retaliation between rival groups fuels the city's gun violence.
Prosecutors said Johntrell Jermaine Banks knocked on the front door of a home in the 8400 block of Bayou Fountain Drive on the night of Feb. 9, 2020, and fired a barrage of bullets when Tyler Tyvon Batiste answered the door. Batiste was struck multiple times, police said; bullets also went into the home and struck a nearby residence.
Banks is also accused of shooting at two people in a car four days after Batiste's killing.
Banks faced a mandatory life sentence if he had been convicted of second-degree murder. A trial on that charge was set to start this week, but Banks pleaded to lesser charges as part of a negotiated plea deal.
District Judge Louise Hines Myers sentenced him to five years in prison for negligent homicide, 15 years for criminal conspiracy and 10 years without possibility of parole for illegal use of weapons; the three sentences will be served at the same time, but if one of the charges is thrown out the others could remain.
A web of violence
Law enforcement officials believe the shooting was tied up in a cycle of retaliatory violence, court records show. Prosecutors had filed pre-trial motions to introduce evidence linking the shooting to one that had happened a day earlier.
Gyron LeBeuf, 17, was gunned down Feb. 8, 2020, at the Mall of Louisiana, police said. Imhoud Street was one of two teens accused of shooting LeBeuf; he has since been indicted for second-degree murder in the case and his trial is set to begin Sept. 11.
Prosecutors said Banks and his close friend LeBeuf were members of a local "street group" called the "300." Defense lawyers argued the term "gang" should not be allowed at trial because it could bias the jury.
Court filings also note that Street's brother was one of three people in the home with Batiste when Banks ambushed them one day after the mall shooting. Prosecutors were prepared to argue retaliation was his motive when he killed Batiste.
A district judge ruled in 2021 that LeBeuf's homicide could be admitted as evidence in Banks' trial, but precluded prosecutors from using the terms "gang" and "gang member" in front of jurors.
East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies investigated the shooting. According to a warrant, traces of Banks' DNA were found on shell casings recovered from the crime scene. He surrendered to detectives in the presence of his attorney three weeks after the fatal shooting.
The arrest came 11 days after Banks' father, Derrick Jermaine Banks, was booked on murder charges tied to the death of Antonio Sterling. The 34-year-old man was shot to death at a Florida Street tire shop hours before police found his body in the back seat of his burning car near a vacant lot on East Harrison Street, according to investigators.
Derrick Banks was later indicted for second-degree murder; no trial date has been set in that murder case, according to court records.