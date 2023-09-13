A former corrections officer indicted for sneaking drugs into the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola was recently sentenced to two years of probation for her role in a large-scale trafficking operation inside the prison.
Tichina Williams was one of five jailers busted for working with prisoners to bring meth, heroin and marijuana into the state's largest penitentiary, according to federal authorities. She was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine when she appeared before a district judge Sept. 7.
Besides Williams, the other officers involved in the operation identified in court records are Jeffery Day, Tommy Carter Jr., April Matthews and Precious Shelvin. Williams was the last to receive her sentence last week.
The five former officers were among 22 people indicted in July 2019 for participating in a coordinated network to infiltrate drugs onto the prison grounds to be sold to inmates. The roster of defendants also included seven prisoners that helped mastermind the operation and 10 smugglers living in Louisiana and California, the indictments alleged.
According to authorities, four members of the drug ring who lived in southern California used postal mail to ship "substantial amounts" of meth and marijuana to East Baton Rouge. Once the shipments made it to Louisiana, the former correctional officers worked with in-state operatives to smuggle drugs into Angola and delivered them to prisoners behind the walls.
Each of the former prison guards were originally indicted on a felony count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and faced up to 20 years in prison. Four of them — Carter, Matthews, Shelvin and Williams — managed to escape prison time after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of withholding information of a crime. Carter was sentenced to a year of probation in May; Matthews received the same sentence in December 2020; and Shelvin was ordered to serve two years probation and pay a $1,000 fine in March 2021.
Day pleaded guilty to his original indictment in July 2021 and was sentenced to 57 months in prison last November, according to court records. He was also ordered to serve three years probation following his release.
According to investigators, the drug ring began operating around February 2017 and continued through May 2019, just two months before the indictment came down. The indictment indicated the ex-guards brought drugs into the facility and delivered them to inmates for money. Day and Carter smuggled "substantial amounts" drugs into the prison and sold some marijuana, meth and heroin themselves, according to authorities. Matthews, Shelvin and Williams also smuggled drugs helped coordinate wire payments for the transactions, court filings said.
The indictment described how inmates spoke openly on recorded prison phone lines about drug shipments and coordinated how to get them into the facility. Federal documents outlined one instance, when an inmate talking on a cell phone arranged for a woman to bring a package of drugs to the prison during the Angola Prison Rodeo. In a July 2018 phone call, an inmate discussed plans with one of the former guards who was smuggling items into the prison, telling the officer to hide the drugs in a parking lot trash can behind the Angola bank.