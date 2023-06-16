After a long history of legal trouble, Baton Rouge rapper Boosie's latest arrest on federal gun charges stemmed from an Instagram video in which he was caught with a handgun in his waistband, court documents say.
Torence Hatch, who was formerly known as "Lil Boosie," was arrested in May by San Diego police on gun charges. Those charges were dismissed in state court Wednesday morning, but the the rapper was immediately arrested again outside the courtroom by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on one count of felon in possession of a firearm.
Hatch made his first appearance in court Thursday, where he was ordered to be held without bail, according to court minutes.
In a criminal complaint, ATF agents say that, on May 6, an officer with the San Diego Police Department was reviewing the Instagram story of a known member of the "Neighborhood Crip" gang, which showed Hatch in the backyard of a house recording a music video with a handgun in his waistband.
At the same time, Hatch was hosting an Instagram Live that confirmed his location in San Diego with a street sign in the background — an area "associated with the 'Neighborhood Crip' criminal street gang," the complaint states.
An SDPD helicopter found Hatch at about 3 p.m. that day in the area of 49th and Guymon Street in San Diego, entering the rear passenger seat of a black Mercedes SUV. Patrol officers later pulled the SUV over for a traffic stop after the driver failed to stop at a red light, officers said.
The car continued driving slowly for a block before stopping, the complaint says. Officers said there were three occupants in the car — the driver, Hatch and his security guard — and Hatch told officers he didn't have weapons, but that his security guard did.
The guard had a black satchel bag containing a 9-millimeter pistol with a magazine attached.
Officers searched the car and found another 9-millimeter handgun and magazine in the seat between Hatch and his security guard, along with a suspected marijuana cigarette in the center console. That gun, according to agents, was the one in Hatch's waistband on his Instagram Live video.
All three occupants were arrested during the traffic stop; Hatch later yelled at his security guard for telling a detective a gun was on the seat, saying, "You told me they were in the bag," the complaint states.
Hatch was previously convicted in East Baton Rouge Parish of bringing illegal contraband to and from a penal institution, criminal conspiracy to incite a felony and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute in 2011.
According to federal agents, the gun in Hatch's waistband was not manufactured in the state of California.
Hatch's attorney wasn't immediately available for comment Friday. His detention hearing is set for Tuesday morning.