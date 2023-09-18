A federal appeals court has ruled against a Rastafarian man who had his head forcibly shaved at a Louisiana prison, condemning the practice but saying he cannot seek money damages from state officials.
Former inmate Damon Landor — who briefly served time for drug possession at Raymond Laborde Correctional Center, where his locks were cut off against his will — claims he is a practicing Rastafarian and abides by the Nazarite Vow, which prohibits, among other things, cutting your hair.
The biblical vow was taken by Samson in the Old Testament. In accordance with his belief, Landor had not cut his hair for nearly two decades, according to his legal complaint.
After his head was shorn, Landor sued the state Department of Public Safety and Corrections, DOC Secretary James LeBlanc and the prison warden, among others.
Last September, U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick dismissed Landor's case. Landor's appeal to the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals focused on whether money damages are available in lawsuits against state officials under the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act, which protects the religious rights of incarcerated people.
The 5th Circuit panel, in an opinion released Thursday, affirmed Dick's ruling to deny Landor the right to sue officials for damages, explaining the decision reflected established legal precedent.
"We emphatically condemn the treatment that Landor endured. Still, we remain bound by our prior decision," said Circuit Judge Edith Brown Clement in the opinion. "He cannot seek money damages from officials in their individual capacities."
Judge James E. Graves, Jr. and Judge Stephen A. Higginson joined Clement in her affirmation of the district court’s ruling.
Ken Pastorick, a DOC spokesperson, said in a statement that the department is "pleased that the 5th Circuit upheld the trial court’s ruling," but could not comment any further as litigation is not yet complete.
Zach Tripp, one of Landor’s attorneys, said Monday the legal team is “disappointed by the panel’s decision" and plans on asking the whole court to review the case. He added that “Congress did not pass this important law just so that it could be ignored.”
“We are glad to see that the Court ‘emphatically condemn[ed] the treatment that Landor endured.’ Mr. Landor was treated cruelly, and the state refused to allow him to exercise his right to practice his religious beliefs," said Casey Denson, another of Landor's attorneys.
Denson noted that in 1803, the United States Supreme Court held in Marbury v. Madison that there must be a remedy when a right is withheld.
"Despite this, the Court held that Mr. Landor had no remedy for the state’s violations of his constitutional rights,” Denson said.
Prior to arriving at Raymond Laborde, Landor was incarcerated at St. Tammany Parish Detention Center and later at LaSalle Correctional Center in Olla — institutions where he was not forced to cut his hair.
Administrators at both facilities allowed Landor "to wear a 'rastacap' (also called a rasta 'crown') to contain his locks," according Landor's lawsuit.
But when he arrived at Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in December 2020, weeks away from his release, his request for religious accommodation was denied.
Landor told the guard conducting intake that he was a practicing Rastafarian and showed the guard a copy of an opinion in a 2017 matter where the 5th Circuit found that the department's grooming policy violated the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act, according to his lawsuit.
Instead, Landor claimed, the guard threw away the materials and summoned the prison's warden. Landor was then questioned about his religious beliefs and if he had any documentation about his faith from the sentencing judge, which he could not immediately provide, the lawsuit states.
The warden then instructed corrections officers to escort Landor to another room where he "was forcibly placed in a chair, handcuffed to that chair, and held down by two corrections officers while another individual who appeared to be a fellow inmate proceeded to shear Plaintiff’s hair, cutting his locks off completely and shaving him totally bald," Landor's legal complaint says.
Landor said his hair had extended almost to his knees when he arrived.