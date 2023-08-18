A businessman and former planning official who was the subject of an election investigation by former lawman and Ascension presidential candidate Murphy Painter has had his residency challenged by the parish council incumbent who asked Painter to look into the matter earlier this year.
In new court papers, Ascension Parish Councilman Dempsey Lambert challenged the residency of his opponent in the Oct. 14 primary election, trucking business owner Michael "Todd" Varnado.
The five-term incumbent accused Varnado of living outside the Galvez-area Council District 5 on Danny Road and falsely registering an address inside the district at Marty Low Road when he filed his candidacy papers last week.
In the lawsuit filed Thursday the 23rd Judicial District Court in Gonzales, Lambert ticked through a variety of records and other indicators that, he contended, pointed to Varnado's still living at Danny Road.
“My client is just trying make sure people who are running are living in the district,” Kim Segura Landry, Lambert's attorney, said on Friday.
The challenge is the only one brought in elections in Ascension before the deadline passed Thursday.
Control of the 11-member Parish Council is up for grabs, while Parish President Clint Cointment faces a challenge from Painter and from a third candidate who openly acknowledges he is not serious and actually supports Cointment.
Three council incumbents, including Lambert, who was narrowly reelected in 2019, are facing challenges. Five more incumbents — all of whom were willing to challenge Cointment to one degree or another — did not seek reelection.
Painter assisted in the investigation of Varnado's residency, Lambert has said, an effort that drew questions in June over Painter's investigative tactics. Painter, who is also represented by Landry, has disputed any wrongdoing and says his political opponents were falsely portraying his actions to tarnish his reputation ahead of the fall elections.
In the suit, Lambert claims that Varnado had previously lived at and, until 2023, had claimed homestead exemption at Danny Road. Varnado also continues to have his businesses' domicile addresses and his vehicles registered there, the lawsuit alleges.
The Danny Road home — the one outside District 5 — is also the only home Varnado owns in the parish, the lawsuit alleges, while the address where Todd Varnado claims to live, at Marty Low, is still listed as being owned by a James E. Varnado.
James Varnado also continues to claim homestead exemption there, the suit alleges.
Lambert's suit charges that Varnado's "ongoing actions prove that he does not have any intention of living or remaining at the residence listed as his domicile on the notice of candidacy or any intention of abandoning the former domicile" on Danny Road.
Varnado's Danny Road address was removed from District 5 after redistricting this year to adjust for the 2020 census results. Lambert and several other council members had a hand in those and other council district boundary changes along with a consultant.
Under state law, in an election after redistricting, candidates do not have to live in the district in which they are running but, if elected, must move into the district within six months.
That provision might seem to protect Varnado against any challenge. Parish Registrar of Voters Shanie Bourg said in June that, in her view, the redistricting year exemption made a pre-election residency challenge moot.
Landry acknowledged that had Varnado given what she alleges is his actual domicile address, at Danny Road, she probably would not have the basis for a challenge.
But she said Varnado gave the allegedly false Marty Low address instead.
If Varnado is disqualified on the basis that Marty Low is not his domicile, Landry argued, he would not be able to requalify at Danny Road in time for the election since the deadline to do so has passed.
In an interview in late June, Varnado said he was living at Marty Low, which was his father's home, and that he used the buildings at the Danny Road for his trucking business.
In January, Varnado had switched his voter registration from Danny Road to Marty Low Road, records show.
Despite what land and other records appeared to indicate, Varnado said then that he held the title to the home on Marty Low.
Varnado, a former parish planning commissioner, didn't immediately return a message for comment Friday.
Residency challenges have short timeframes to be settled. By Friday morning, a judge had not yet signed an order setting a hearing on the challenge.