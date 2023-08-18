Twelve days after a grand jury opted against indicting him for murder, a Baton Rouge man accused of shooting and killing an enraged road rage driver that attacked him during a 2021 encounter managed to escape prison time.
Jarmal Djuane Jackson, 22, received a deferred prison sentence Monday after pleading guilty to failure to notify of death under suspicious circumstances and a misdemeanor count of obstruction of justice, according to 19th Judicial District Court records. A judge ordered him to serve two years of unsupervised bench probation.
The charges stem from a June 7, 2021 road-rage encounter on Interstate 10 that spilled into a Benny's Car Wash in the 4100 block of Perkins Road, just west of Lee Drive. Jackson told investigators that he shot Joseph Tatney Jr., a 40-year-old Plaquemine man, multiple times after Tatney flashed a gun at him then followed him into the car wash parking lot and punched him in the face two times.
Court records show Jackson was initially indicted for second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons in January 2022, and faced the prospect of a mandatory life sentence. But a grand jury that reviewed the case Aug. 2 returned no indictments for the murder and weapons charges and also refused a manslaughter indictment.
The grand jury did indict Jackson on the misdemeanor counts, to which he pleaded guilty Monday. He was ordered to serve 100 hours of community service and remain arrest and conviction-free for the next two years, according to the conditions of his probation sentence.
Jackson, who was 19 at the time, told police he and his girlfriend planned to go swimming and to wash her car the day of the incident. He said Tatney, driving a Dodge Charger, was following closely behind his girlfriend on the interstate, according to a police report. When they exited at Perkins Road, they shared a glare at a red light.
Jackson said Tatney rolled down his window, told him "he is not the one to play with," then flashed a gun at him and peeled off.
When Jackson and his girlfriend went to the Benny's Car wash less than a mile away, he said Tatney pulled up beside him at one of the vacuum bays. He got out and approached Jackson, saying "I'm not to be played with, you are a child," Jackson told police.
Tatney then punched Jackson in the face twice and the teen retrieved a Glock pistol from his car. Witnesses told investigators Jackson shot Tatney, then stood over his body and shot him several more times. According to an autopsy report, he shot the man 12 times in his face, neck, chest, back and shoulders.
Jackson told officers he feared for his life after Tatney flashed the gun. He said he got upset and "blacked out" after being punched and did not remember shooting the man.