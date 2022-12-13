Attorneys for accused cop killer Matthew Mire want the Ascension Parish judge presiding over his death penalty case removed because her brother handled evidence and worry the close family connection could create an appearance of judicial bias.
Ascension prosecutors are fighting the challenge as a remote, hypothetical issue that won't harm the fairness of Mire's trial, while the judge, Tess Stromberg of the 23rd Judicial District, says her brother's role as a top evidence officer in the parish Sheriff's Office won't bias her.
Ascension Sheriff's Detective Adam Percy is second-in-command in the agency's evidence department.
Percy plays a central role in gathering, transporting and safely storing evidence from hundreds of cases each year. He testified recently that all evidence collected by sheriff's deputies eventually passes across his desk. In Mire's case, Percy delivered evidence already sealed in bags to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, according to testimony.
Defense attorney Kerry Cuccia, director of the Capital Defense Project of Southeast Louisiana, told another state district judge in Ascension on Monday that Judge Stromberg could be asked at Mire's trial to address objections over evidence. They could require her to assess the reliability of the chain of custody that her brother, Percy, helped oversee.
"It's just this idea of a sister ruling on her brother's testimony," Cuccia told Judge Cody Martin, one of Stromberg's colleagues on the 23rd JDC bench, while members of the trooper's family sat in the courtroom.
Stromberg is Percy's older brother by six years, and they are part of a prominent Gonzales family with other siblings. Percy testified they see each other at family occasions, probably once a month, and their children also see one other.
Mire's capital murder trial is set for Sept. 18. He has pleaded not guilty.
According to investigators, on Oct. 9, 2021, Mire, 32, of Livingston, ambushed and shot State Master Trooper Adam Gaubert multiple times at a Prairieville bank as he did paperwork in his parked patrol unit off Airline Highway.
Mire then killed Prairieville resident Pamela Adair, a relative by marriage, and shot her partner at their home less than a mile away, police and prosecutors added. Mire had previously that day shot two others in Livingston Parish and stolen a truck. He led police on a chase and day-long manhunt through Ascension, Livingston and East Baton Rouge parishes before he was captured near Bayou Manchac.
During the hearing Monday, prosecutors argued that Percy has never in his nine years in the evidence department been required to testify on the chain of custody. They added that his direct supervisor, Lt. Brady Madere, could testify, if necessary.
Percy also had no role in actually collecting the evidence from crime scenes in Mire's case but merely handled and transported evidence already sealed in bags, prosecutors argued.
Sitting next to District Attorney Ricky Babin, Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig told Judge Martin that Percy only knows what was in those bags because of what was on their labels, saying that he "doesn't know any more than the UPS guy."
Koenig added that, at trial, it also would be up to the jury to assess the credibility of Percy should he testify and that, in a death penalty case, even sentencing is left to the jury, not the judge.
Not wearing her judge's robes on the stand, Stromberg testified that were her brother to appear before her as a witness, it would "absolutely not" result in bias by her.
Later, in response to another question from Koenig, she said she doesn't see a reason for her to remove herself from the case.
"No, I do not. If I did, I would do so," said Stromberg, who also presides over the 23rd Judicial District's drug court.
Under previous state law, a brother-sister relationship wasn't one of the listed familial connections that would have called for a recusal. But Cuccia is bringing the recusal motion against Stromberg under a new amendment to state law that took effect Aug. 1. Under questioning from Judge Martin, Cuccia argued the change broadened the reasons for a judge's removal due to a possible conflict or appearance of a conflict.
Last Jan. 11, in open court and in response to a defense motion, Stromberg had told attorneys that she had a familial relationship with someone in the Sheriff's Office — it was later disclosed privately as Percy. Stromberg had also told defense attorneys that her husband works for another local law enforcement agency that wasn't involved in the Mire investigation.
Mire's attorneys then didn't raise concerns then, but Cuccia took over Mire's case this summer after Mire's other attorneys had withdrawn. The law also changed.
Judge Martin took the case under advisement but told both sides he expected a ruling soon with written reasons.