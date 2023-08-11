He walked slowly to the front of the courtroom and took a quick glance at the defendant as he strode to the witness stand.
But grief overtook 45-year-old Hamed Ghassemi before he could even be sworn in. He let out a howl, buried his face in his hands and began weeping loudly in front of jurors.
Hamed's father, Hamid Ghassemi, seated at a table a few feet away, showed no emotion as his son wailed in the open courtroom.
After the outpouring subsided, Hamed spent nearly an hour testifying as a state's witness in his father's first-degree murder trial. Hamid Ghassemi, 72, stands accused of orchestrating the murder of his 54-year-old ex-wife Tahereh Ghassemi. He faces a mandatory life sentence if found guilty. His fate rests in the hands of a jury of eight women and six men empaneled earlier this week.
Prosecutors are trying to prove that Hamid Ghassemi paid Tyler Ashpaugh, Daniel Richter and Skyler Williams $10,000 to kill Tahereh about seven weeks after their divorce was finalized.
Hamed described his slain mother as a "strict Iranian mom" who was "very, very tough" and urged him for years to stop partying and settle down. But she was supportive of him.
"She had a heart full of joy and just wanted me to be the best that I could be," Hamed said.
He dabbed away tears and got choked up at several points. When he left the witness stand, Hamed gave his stepmother a hug and let out an audible sob in the courtroom as jurors watched.
Friday marked the second day of testimony in the murder trial. The state called several investigators and other witnesses to the stand Thursday and Friday. Prosecutors intend to use cellphone records, surveillance footage and eyewitness testimony to prove their case.
Richter is a key witness expected to testify next week. He pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter in June and is expected to take the stand to testify against Hamid Ghassemi as part of his plea agreement, according to Assistant District Attorney Dana Cummings.
Williams and Ashpaugh also pleaded guilty. Ashpaugh died in prison while awaiting his sentence in January.
During opening arguments Thursday morning, Hamid Ghassemi's lead defense attorney, Robert Noel, suggested Hamed may have had something to do with his mother's disappearance. On Friday, Noel questioned Hamed about a text message he sent his mother the day before she was kidnapped. In the text, he told Tahereh to "leave me the f**k alone."
Prosecutors said detectives initially considered Hamed a primary suspect in their investigation, and Hamed ackowledged he and his mother butted heads from time to time because she "leeched" to him. But when Cummings, the lead prosecutor, asked Hamed point blank if he wanted his mother dead, another flood of emotion rushed over him.
"Who would want that for their mother?" he said through tears. "No matter how much pressure she put me under, she was still my mother at the end of the day. There's no way I could ever want any harm or anything to happen to her."
Hamid and Tahereh Ghassemi were married in their Iranian hometown in 1976. Hamid immigrated to the United States as a student, shortly after their only son was born. His attorney told jurors he left as the Iranian Revolution raged in the family's homeland. He didn't bring Hamed to the U.S. until he was 18 years old.
Hamed, in turn, moved his mother to the U.S. in 2005 and she moved in with him. Tehereh filed for divorce months later after discovering Hamid had another wife and child here. That set off a bitter divorce process that lasted nearly a decade. It came to an end in February 2015 when a judge ordered Hamid to pay Tahereh a $1.1 million settlement and give her two of his homes, according to the judgement.
Tahereh was in one of those homes in the 4600 block of North Laurel Creek when Richter, Ashpaugh and Williams abducted her at gunpoint late the night of April 11, 2015, according to authorities.
Prosecutors allege Hamid hired the three men to kidnap Tahereh and Hamed and dispose of their bodies. According to court records, he supplied the hitmen with a syringe and guns to carry out the homicides.
Hamed wasn't home when the the three stormed into the home to kidnap his mother. He told jurors he went out with friends after getting off work that night. Investigators indicated the killers left no obvious signs of a struggle in the home following Tahereh's abduction.
When Hamed made it home about an hour afterward, he found a pot of burning rice boiling on the stovetop and one of his comforters was missing from his bedroom. He said he originally thought his mother went to stay the night at a friend's house, but grew concerned when she didn't come home the following night.
Detectives found Tahereh's body in a shallow grave in a remote area of St. Helena Parish off La. 16 five weeks after she went missing. She had been shot in the head.
The trial is expected to reconvene at 9 a.m. Monday inside the 19th Judicial District Courthouse at 300 North Blvd. in downtown Baton Rouge.