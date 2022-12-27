Thousands of commercial flights were unexpectedly grounded during Christmas weekend, the fallout of a massive winter blizzard that blitzed Louisiana and many other states with days of arctic temperatures while dousing areas of the U.S. with snow storms.
But Baton Rouge's airport escaped the flurry of cancellations relatively unscathed, local officials said. That's because the overwhelming majority of called-off flights were on Southwest Airlines, a major commercial carrier that doesn’t fly into Baton Rouge.
There were no cancelled flights by late morning Tuesday, and “it’s been that way, for the most part, through the holidays," airport spokesman Jim Caldwell said.
American, Delta and United, the three carriers that operate out of Baton Rouge’s terminals, are typically bound for other cities south of the Mason-Dixon line, like Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Atlanta and Houston.
“You’ve got to remember, the hubs that we serve on American, Delta and United are all in the southern part of the country,” said Caldwell, Baton Rouge airport’s air service development manager. “Those hubs weren’t impacted like hubs in the Midwest and northeast. Now, where our passengers may have encountered problems was once they got to those hubs, trying to connect beyond to other flights.”
Between 28 and 34 flights take off from and land at the Baton Rouge launch pad each day, Caldwell estimated. On Tuesday, at least 33 flights were slated to pass through the airport; of those, only two had been delayed by midday.
Southwest Airlines passengers bore the biggest brunt from the weekend storms. More than 70% of the carrier’s flights — including many out of New Orleans — were cancelled Monday and over 60% were expected to be nixed Tuesday.
Southwest officials warned that they planned to operate just a third of their usual flights over the coming days this week to allow flight crews to get back in place.
Southwest accounted for more than 2,500 of the 2,950 commercial flights that were cancelled in the U.S. by midday Tuesday, or more than 86% of the cancellations. Other airlines like American, United, Delta and JetBlue had cancellation rates that peaked at 2% over the long weekend.
In a tweet Monday night, U.S. Department of Transportation officials took note of Southwest’s “unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays and reports of a lack of customer service.” The federal regulators also pledged to investigate to see if the “disproportionate” slate of cancellations were controllable and whether the airline carrier was complying with its customer service protocols to accommodate stranded passengers.
At a press conference in Houston, Southwest spokesman Jay McVay said cancellations snowballed as storm systems swept across the country, pushing aircraft and flight crews out of place.
“We’ve been chasing our tails, trying to catch up and get back to normal safely, which is our number one priority, as quickly as we could,” he said.
Caldwell noted that American, Delta and United — the three largest airlines in the world — have interline baggage and ticketing agreements that allow them to book their stranded passengers on one another’s planes in cases of cancellations. Southwest doesn’t currently have any such partnerships to transfer their bags and passengers to other available airlines.
The weekend storm affected flights during one of the most heavily travelled weeks of the year. Officials hoped to see the schedules improve drastically over the next 48 hours.
Caldwell said the mess brought to the forefront two factors that have decreased the bandwidth of available seating for commercial airlines over the past few years: a national pilot shortage that was exacerbated by COVID-19, along with supply-chain issues have caused delays on aircraft parts and airbuses.
“This is definitely one of the more impactful ones in recent history,” he said. “And it gets a little more complicated due to the fact that there’s constrained capacity in the industry now.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.