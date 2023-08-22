A St. James Parish woman was sentenced to 30 years in state prison after admitting to shooting her boyfriend in late 2021, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Under an agreement with St. James prosecutors, Sheila Williams, 53, pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of manslaughter in the slaying of James Ross, prosecutors said.
Sheriff's deputies at the time said Williams, 10237 Palm Drive, St. James, and Ross, 61, also of St. James, had been involved in an argument before the shooting.
Deputies found Ross dead inside the Palm Drive home from an apparent gunshot wound to the face, prosecutors said. Sheriff's detectives quickly identified Sheila Williams as the shooter.
Williams entered the plea Monday in Convent under an agreement with Assistant District Attorney Bruce Mohon, prosecutors said in a statement.
The plea allowed Williams to avoid the possibility of second-degree murder conviction and the mandatory life sentence it would have brought. She had been indicted on that charge in March 2022.
On Monday, 23rd Judicial District Judge Jason Verdigets handed down the sentence called for in Williams' plea agreement. Williams received credit for time served.