Eight days after failing to appear in court in defense of his Metro Council member client, Baton Rouge attorney and state Rep. Edmond Jordan filed a bill that would make it easier for Louisiana legislators who are also lawyers to get legal proceedings postponed.
Jordan says the bill is meant to make clear when lawmakers can get court dates moved so they can work on behalf of constituents. But some attorneys fear it could clog up the court system and give lawyer-legislators too much power over the judicial process.
Jordan’s House Bill 544 would likely have stopped 19th Judicial District Court Judge Beau Higginbotham from denying his motion for a "legislative continuance" — which would have delayed the hearing in which Higginbotham ruled against the lawmaker.
Jordan was representing Councilman Cleve Dunn in a property dispute with Dunn's next-door neighbors. The judge awarded $57,703.88 in damages after Dunn and Jordan failed to appear for a March 23 hearing, according to court records.
Jordan filed three motions for legislative continuances while defending Dunn. All were denied.
Legislative continuances are meant to prevent court schedules from interfering with lawmakers' ability to work on behalf of their constituents. Jordan's bill would expand the definition for what kind of work qualifies.
Current law allows legislators to use the motion 30 days before a session begins until 30 days after the session ends, and any time the legislator is serving on a committee or at a constitutional convention. Jordan's proposal would allow the motion to be used any time a legislator is eligible to receive a per diem reimbursement for any legislative duty.
The bill would also create $1,000 fines for attorneys who challenge legislative continuances.
Jordan says he's simply trying to make clear to the legal system when continuances should be granted.
“In talking to several of my colleagues, it seems they were under the impression there was a misapplication of what the legislative intent of the law is,” Jordan said.
But some attorneys worry the bill, if passed, could give state legislators who practice law carte blanche to stall cases from going to trial. They fear it could muck up civil and criminal dockets across Louisiana — and say legislative continuances are already an increasingly common stall tactic.
"If this house bill winds up getting passed – and I’m really not trying to sound hyperbolic – it would be an absolute abomination," Prairieville attorney Jennifer Prescott said. "Nothing would be able to get done in select cases."
A fight over a cabana
Sherwood Manor homeowners Donna and Eugene Joseph sued Dunn, claiming he built a poolside cabana and fence too close to their property in violation of city codes. Runoff from Dunn’s backyard pool kitchen spilled into the plaintiffs’ King Carey Avenue home on multiple occasions, the lawsuit says.
The couple's attorneys also argued the fence was a fire hazard in convincing Higginbotham to order Dunn to tear the structures down.
It’s been nearly a month since the judge’s ruling and Charlotte McDaniel, the Michellis’ attorney, said the cabana and fence still haven’t been removed. That's because Jordan filed an appeal of Higginbotham's decision, arguing his request for legislative continuance should have been granted and the decisive March 23 hearing should not have happened.
McDaniel fumed that it’s yet another delaying tactic to stave off urgent action her clients have sought for the past year and a half. She says the timing of Jordan’s pre-filed proposal "just smacks of a misuse of legislative authority."
Higginbotham signed his judgment Thursday, court records show. Leading up to last month’s order, the case was repeatedly delayed by requests for legislative continuances by Jordan.
The lawmaker filed a March 3 motion to delay a hearing scheduled for March 14. Higginbotham denied Jordan’s motion, a decision Jordan appealed to the Louisiana Supreme Court on March 13.
The Supreme Court denied the appeal on March 14, and Higginbotham rescheduled the hearing in the property dispute for March 23.
Citing the Louisiana Supreme Court’s ruling, Higginbotham denied another motion for legislative continuance that Jordan filed on the eve of the March 23 hearing.
Finally, after a month of legal maneuvers, plaintiffs, witnesses and Judge Higginbotham gathered for the hearing on March 23, but Jordan and Dunn did not appear, court records show. The hearing went ahead as scheduled without them and the Michellis were awarded $57,703.88 in damages.
An appeal of Higginbotham’s decision to deny the second legislative continuance was also denied by the Louisiana Supreme Court on March 30, and Higginbotham has scheduled a hearing for April 26 to hold Jordan in contempt. Jordan has since filed for a legislative continuance in the contempt hearing.
The same day the Supreme Court denied Jordan’s motion, the legislator filed House Bill 544.
Jordan declined to answer any questions about Dunn’s case.
It’s not the only time in the last month Jordan sought legislative continuances.
In a March 3 motion, he moved to delay a felony drug trial three weeks before it began, 19th JDC records show. In his order denying the motion, District Judge Brad Myers said Jordan knew the date the legislative session began when he committed to the trial date months beforehand; the judge wrote that the request "is purely a delaying tactic that will prejudice the state and borders on bad faith."
More chances to file a continuance?
House Bill 544 would expand existing Louisiana law that allows lawmakers and legislative employees to delay state court hearings because their legislative duties.
Under current law, a legislative continuance is an ex-parte motion that must be considered by the judge within 72 hours of being filed and can be granted without response by opposing counsel.
Jordan's bill would make it so that legislators can file for a continuance for doing any business for which they are eligible to receive a per diem reimbursement from the state.
Legislative continuances currently can’t be used in a state Supreme Court case, but Jordan’s bill would expand the law to allow for such motions.
In addition to expanding when the continuances can be sought, the bill would create a $1,000 minimum fine for attorneys who oppose a legislative continuance and would require any judge that denies a legislative continuance to recuse themselves from the case, if requested by the attorney-legislator.
Jordan argues judges regularly misapply the current law, which is why he filed the bill.
"All I'm saying is if there are some who don’t have an appreciation for the law, for that law in particular, I understand that," Jordan said. "But if they don’t, the proper thing might be to do a recusal and move on to a different court."
Not the first attempt
When asked about specific sections of the bill, Jordan credited much of the proposal’s language to legislation from the 2022 regular session by Rep. Kyle M. Green Jr., D-Marrero
Green’s bill passed the state House by a 95-1 vote last April, but it was blocked in the state Senate.
Prescott, who battled Green in a years-long civil suit in Ascension Parish, argues many of the provisions in his bills were direct responses to that case. Green filed for legislative continuances nine times in the lead-up to that trial earlier this year, Prescott recalled.
Green did not respond to a request for comment.
"I think there should be a provision for legislative continuances," Prescott said. "But I do think that based on the uptick in abuses that are being broadcast before the court, there needs to be some sort of leash on this ability to continue willy-nilly on behalf of a legislator."
Jordan’s bill was assigned to the House committee on Civil Law and Procedure on April 10. The committee has not taken action as of Friday.
As another hurricane season approaches, the Michelli family remains in limbo. Higginbotham’s ruling has been appealed to the Louisiana 1st Circuit Court of Appeals.
Meanwhile, as the legal drama unfolds in that case, lawmakers could be taking steps that impact hundreds of other cases involving attorney legislators.
"It’s really hard. This is going to affect more than just my case," said McDaniel, the Michellis attorney. "Somebody needs to be looking at this."