A former inmate of the Tangipahoa Parish Prison filed a federal lawsuit this week against Sheriff Daniel Edwards, the warden and 14 other deputies, saying they were responsible for a traumatic brain injury caused by another inmate by ignoring his pleas for help.
The lawsuit says Raymond Knight, 32, was standing at a kiosk of the Tangipahoa Parish Jail sending a message to his wife on Dec. 27, 2021 when another inmate came up from behind and punched him in the head, knocking him to the floor. He laid there unconscious for minutes before guards came to help.
He had been moved into that tier only an hour before, the lawsuit said, having begged guards for days to move him from his previous tier out of fear for his life for disobeying a prison gang’s orders.
Knight claims he was then placed under maximum lockdown instead of receiving medical attention until he could no longer stand and began vomiting. He says he was later taken to a local hospital, where he learned his jaw had been severely broken and his brain had been bleeding.
He’s suffered significant problems since the attack, including severe migraines, attorneys claim.
Knight was transferred to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail October 2021 from Harris County, Texas for violating his parole. He had previously served time for possession of heroin.
The Tangipahoa jail houses 504 inmates, including both pre-trial detainees and convicts serving state sentences. According to the lawsuit, all inmates are classified as medium security and placed into tiers of about 25 inmates each depending on where there is bed space, rather than using a classification program to separate non-violent inmates from violent inmates.
The lawsuit alleges that only 12 deputies are on duty at a time to manage over 500 prisoners, and that only eight of those deputies are permitted to leave their posts for emergency situations.
Attorneys say on Knight’s tier, a group of inmates would allegedly bully and beat the other inmates, including forcing them to fight in a “fight night” or “fight lottery,” where inmates were randomly selected to fight one another and would be beaten if they refused to participate.
The entire gang spanned across several tiers and communicated with each other through a form of sign language called “window talking," the lawsuit said.
Around Christmas 2021, this group instructed the tier to refuse the prison’s food trays so they could get a change to the menu for the holiday, the lawsuit says. They said anyone who disobeyed would “have to be carried out of the tier on a stretcher.”
Knight, who had no money to buy food from the commissary, went three days without eating and made several requests to various deputies to move him to a different tier out of fear of his life to no avail, the lawsuit alleges. Inmates told him if he moved tiers they would make sure he was attacked wherever he went.
On the third day, he ate the prison’s food. He later begged a sergeant to move him; the sergeant replied, “‘I ain’t going to deal with it,’ or something to that effect,” the lawsuit alleges.
Attorneys say Knight was eventually moved to the tier across from his on Dec. 27, 2021 — a tier he asked not to be placed in because he suspected other inmates would “window talk” and put a hit on him.
Following the attack, Knight was transferred to the University Medical Center in New Orleans. He ultimately had to have surgery to repair his jaw, and continues to experience problems from his injury, the lawsuit says.
The lawsuit claims Sheriff Edwards, the brother of Gov. John Bel Edwards, and Martin are liable for the attack for “failing to follow their own prison policies” to protect inmates, while the deputies listed in the lawsuit are liable for willfully ignoring Knight’s requests despite knowing he was in danger.
Chief Jimmy Travis said the Sheriff’s Office could not comment on active lawsuits, but said the jail typically places inmates in tiers based on factors like criminal history, gang affiliation and race to prevent violence within the facility.
“We would not take a sick elderly person and put them in an environment with violent offenders,” Travis said as one example.
Tangipahoa Parish Prison has previously been criticized for violence within the facility, including in 2014 when inmate Johnny Bordelon was sexually assaulted three times before getting medical treatment, in 2017 when inmate Tommy Joe Smith was beaten to death by 12 other inmates, and in 2016 when a transgender woman was allegedly beaten and raped by male inmates, according to court documents.
Both the transgender woman and Bordelon allegedly requested help from deputies but were ignored. In all three cases, the victims or their children filed lawsuits that were later settled.
Knight's attorney, Stephen Haedicke, was unavailable to comment on the lawsuit Friday afternoon.