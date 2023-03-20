The teenager accused of fatally shooting an 11-year-old after holding him and his family hostage in a car last week will remain in juvenile prison for the time being as prosecutors push to try him as an adult.
District Attorney Hillar Moore says he intends to prosecute the 17-year-old as an adult if the juvenile court finds probable cause for first degree murder or the teen is indicted in adult court.
But, for now, Juvenile Court Judge Gail Grover ordered the teen to remain in the Juvenile Detention Center after he waived his first appearance before her, which is when he could have tried to get out on bail. A hearing is scheduled for April 17.
Baton Rouge Police say the suspect held Matthew Fortenberry, 11, and at least three family members in a car at gunpoint Thursday in attempt to draw a relative out of a home in the 5600 block of Crestway Avenue, just before 7 p.m.
Someone in the car began shooting at the suspect and he returned fire as he ran off. Fortenberry was struck and driven to a hospital by a relative, but died soon after.
First responders found the alleged shooter less than a mile away from the scene, himself wounded by gunfire. He was treated at a hospital and booked on one count of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count each of false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon and illegal discharge of a firearm.
"This thoughtless act has forever destroyed the lives of two young people and impacted our entire community," Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said in a statement Friday.