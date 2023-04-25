The pain of a homicide victim's mother was visceral inside a Baton Rouge courtroom Tuesday morning.
Takeshia Dixon told a judge about the day detectives knocked on the door with the heart-wrenching news that her oldest child, Jamone Williams Jr., had been shot to death.
"All I can remember was screaming and passing out," Dixon said. "I lost a part of me that day that I can never get back."
Williams, 19, was an honors student who graduated from Cristo Rey Franciscan High School in 2020. His life was cut short in September 2021 when Darryl Variste Jr. shot him at point-blank range near Monte Sano Park, prosecutors said.
Variste, now 18, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder April 3. On Monday, District Judge Fred Crifasi sentenced him to life without parole.
"You've heard firsthand here the damage you have done," Crifasi told Variste moments before issuing the mandatory life sentence.
Variste was two weeks past his 17th birthday when he killed Williams, prosecutors said. The judge indicated that because Variste was a juvenile at the time, the Department of Corrections may deem him eligible for parole after 25 years if he meets other conditions while in prison.
Calling Williams a friend, an apologetic Variste asked the victim's family for forgiveness during Monday's hearing. He offered no explanation as to what his motive was, but made several expressions of remorse.
"I take full responsibility for my actions," he said. "I just want to say I'm sorry to Jamone, I'm sorry to his family. I'm sorry for putting his family through this and I'm sorry for putting my family through this."
According to court documents, Baton Rouge patrol officers dispatched to the 2700 block of Greenwell Street the night of Sept. 18, 2021, found Williams dead in the driver's seat of his Chevy Cruze with a gunshot wound to the right side of the head. The car was in sitting against a tree in a grassy knoll across the street from the BREC park with the engine running and the headlights still on.
Detectives obtained surveillance video from the Monte Sano Park and two nearby residences, which showed Williams pulled into the park's vacant lot moments before Variste arrived with two other unknown male subjects. Variste got in Williams' car, then got out about 30 seconds later when the camera showed him make an abrupt move, police reports indicate. Prosecutors said that's when he shot the victim.
Williams' car rolled forward to the brush area with the front passenger's side door ajar as Variste and the two other men ran to a Chrysler 300 parked nearby and fled, according to reports.
Detectives tracked Variste through Williams' social media accounts, which showed his last communication before the shooting was Instagram messages with Variste. Prosecutors said the two knew each other. According to detectives' reports, Williams arranged to meet up with the teen at the park to sell him marijuana.
There was no indication what provoked Variste to shoot Williams during the exchange. Police recovered cash from Williams' pockets.
Investigators used security cam footage from nearby houses to track Variste's getaway route. It showed him and the two other men pull into a driveway down the street from the park, in the 5600 block of Breckenridge Avenue, just after the shooting. Detectives got a warrant to search the home and questioned one of the residents who identified Variste.
Grief-stricken family members described Williams as a charismatic prankster who won several scholastic and community service awards as a teenager. He loved fashion and was a beloved student-athlete at Cristo Rey Franciscan, where he played football, tennis and ran track.
Loved ones said he was trying to find his place in the world after high school and making plans to enroll in college with dreams of becoming an engineer. Williams' younger sister described the devastating toll of losing her only remaining brother.
"I tell people to cherish your siblings because you never when they're going to leave you," she said. "All I have is memories, that's all I have left. I don't have my brother anymore."
Dixon, the victim's mother, said she lost her second-oldest son to medical complications. News of Williams' death in 2021 brought her back to the moment 18 years before when doctors informed her they couldn't save his younger brother.
"Losing my second child was the hardest thing in my life, and God knows I have endured some things that should've broken me a long time ago," she said. "I can withstand everything that's happened to me, but not the loss of my children."