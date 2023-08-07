A Baton Rouge man who pleaded guilty to killing a Cedarlane Avenue resident when a car deal went awry last year was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Bobby Contrell Earl, 33, was scheduled to be tried this week for second-degree murder in the death of Ryan Kirby Marlow. Earl admitted guilt in the killing Monday on the day his trial was set to begin, copping pleas to a reduced charge of manslaughter and convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to court records.
The 37-year-old victim died after being shot four times early the morning of March 19, 2022, near his home in the 10300 block of Cedarlane Avenue, investigative files indicate.
District Judge Fred Crifasi sentenced Earl to 10 years for manslaughter and 20 years on the weapons offense, his sentencing order said.
It was not the first time Earl was implicated in a fatal shooting. In January 2021, Earl was arrested on accusations he killed 28-year-old Everette Williams.
Police accused Earl of shooting the victim in the chest the night of Feb. 19, 2019, when Williams tried to stop Earl from stealing his vehicle outside his apartment at the Monterrey Townhomes. But a grand jury turned down a murder indictment in May 2021, court records indicate.
Baton Rouge police responded to the Cedarlane Avenue shooting last year and found Marlow dead in the street at the intersection of Silverest Avenue. A woman told detectives she had Earl drive her to the scene to meet with Marlow's brother, who'd sold her a used Chevy Silverado for $2,000 three days prior, investigators detailed in case files. She went to their residence to get the title to the pickup truck.
The woman said Earl dropped her off in front of the victim's house and she told him to drive a few houses down so as not to "spook" Marlow and his brother. When Marlow spotted the truck parked in the road at the intersection, he pulled up to the vehicle and got out of his car. The witness said a small argument ensued and she saw Earl shoot Marlow multiple times and then speed away in the Silverado, court records show. Other witnesses, including Marlow's brother, told detectives they heard as many as 15 gunshots ring out.
Earl was arrested by police and U.S. Marshals at his Baton Rouge home about a week after the shooting. He told detectives Marlow blocked his truck off at the stop sign, got out of his car with a gun and confronted him in an aggressive tone that made him think Marlow was going to shoot him.
Case files indicate none of the other eyewitnesses mentioned seeing Marlow brandishing a gun before the shooting occurred.