After 26 years on the bench, the longest-serving active judge in the 19th Judicial District Court is handing in his gavel.
District Judge Tim Kelley retire from the judiciary Jan. 2, about four years before his term ends Dec. 31, 2026.
The district court will officially announce Kelley’s retirement Monday. A public notice about a special election to replace him ran in The Advocate this week.
“I’d like to think I was a fair and consistent judge who treated everyone with respect,” Kelley told The Advocate on Thursday after news broke of his impending departure. “I read everything that was submitted to me and did my own research to try and make sure it was right. I worked as hard as I could and was always on time.”
The 68-year-old native of upper New York state earned his bachelor’s degree from Cornell University in 1976 and graduated from law school at LSU seven years later.
He spent years as a private attorney, specializing in commercial, construction, corporate, civil and anti-trust law before being elected to the district court bench in 1997.
Kelley, a Republican, was re-elected to his fifth term in 2020 and currently presides over a docket largely composed of civil cases. He began his career as an aide for Louisiana Supreme Court Justice Fred Blanche, then moved on to work 12 years at the Phelps Dunbar law firm before partnering with David Guerry to open a private firm in Baton Rouge.
As a judge, Kelley has presided over hundreds of criminal and civil cases. He ruled that then-Gov. Bobby Jindal’s private school tuition voucher program was unconstitutional in 2012. In 2017, Kelley begrudgingly upheld a 1976 state statute that barred more than 70,000 felons on probation and parole from voting, although he said he agreed with the group of plaintiffs that challenged the law.
In March 2021, he presided over a lawsuit that Attorney General Jeff Landry filed against Advocate/Times-Picayune reporter Andrea Gallo. Landry sued after Gallo, in December 2020, requested investigative records from the AG’s office about a top aide who resigned months later amid sexual harassment claims. After hearing arguments, Kelley dismissed Landry’s case and ordered the state’s top prosecutor to turn over the complaint that Gallo was requesting in the first place.
“I tried to apply the law and the facts without caring who was in front of me,” Kelley said. “If I cared about that, I wouldn’t be a very good judge.”
Kelley said he hopes to receive ad hoc appointments to occasional judgeships from the state Supreme Court. He also looks forward to working as a mediator on cases when requested. His main goal will be to spend more time with his family.
“I absolutely love my job, but I’ve got a 12-year-old son,” he said. “I don’t want to miss the things that he’s doing in school. I had to miss a lot, because of work, for my daughter, who’s 32 years old. It’s close to retirement anyway and I decide it’s a good time to get to be with my son and help him.”
According to a public notice from state officials, Gov. John Bel Edwards has already called for a special election to fill Kelley’s seat. The primary will be Saturday, March 25 and if no one receives more than 50 percent of the vote, a runoff would happen Saturday, April 29.
The qualifying period will begin Wednesday, Jan. 25, and end at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Interested hopefuls wishing to finish out Kelley’s term should file a notice of candidacy accompanied with either a qualifying fee or a nominating petition with elections officials during the three-day period.