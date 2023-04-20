The makers of Tofurkey, a company that makes plant-based meat alternatives, was handed a defeat this month when a judge ruled that Louisiana's "truth in labeling of food products" law is not unconstitutional.
In 2020, Oregon-based Turtle Island Foods sued Mike Strain, the commissioner of the state Department of Agriculture and Forestry, seeking relief from the law, which prohibits "intentionally misbranding or misrepresenting any food product as an agricultural product."
The company argues the law violates its free speech rights, and that it "operates under a constant threat of enforcement."
A district court ruled in Tofurkey's favor last year, blocking the state from enforcing the law. But the state appealed and, on April 12, the U.S. Fifth Circuit of Appeals, based in New Orleans, reversed that ruling.
The appeals court ruled that, since the law only applies to companies that intentionally mislead consumers, it is sufficiently narrow and consistent with false advertising laws, which have been upheld as constitutional.
The ruling does not necessarily mean that Tofurkey's products, such "plant-based burgers" and "plant-based hot dogs" will need to be re-labeled or taken off the shelves.
"We are pleased with the recent decision to uphold the state's Truth in Labeling of Food Products Act," Commissioner Strain said in a statement.