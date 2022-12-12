A district judge listened to a fifth day of testimony in the first-degree murder trial of a woman accused of poisoning her former boyfriend and suspected of doing the same to her husband months later.
Meshell Hale was in a downtown Baton Rouge courtroom inside the 19th Judicial District Courthouse as her bench-trial entered its second week Monday. Hale faces a first-degree murder indictment, and the prospect of spending the rest of her life behind bars, in the death of 41-year-old Damian Paul Skipper. The couple lived together when Skipper died in June 2015 from what was initially believed to be a heart attack.
But after Hale's estranged husband Arthur Noflin Jr., 42, died in March 2016 after exhibiting similar health symptoms, authorities exhumed Skipper's body. Pathologists found heavy traces of the toxic compound barium acetate in Skipper's system and reclassified his death a homicide by poisoning.
Hale was subsequently charged in Skipper's murder and now District Judge Rayomnd Bigelow will decide the verdict in her bench trial. Nobody has been indicted, arrested or faces charges in Noflin's case. His charred remains were found in the back seat of his pickup truck in New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward. He was burned so badly that officials could never determine his cause of death. It was never ruled a homicide, but a state appeals court ruled that prosecutors can present evidence about his death at Hale's murder trial in the Skipper case.
New Orleans Police Sgt. Debra Normand Pruitt, the lead detective in Noflin's disappearance and mysterious death, took the stand in the Skipper case Thursday and talked about some of the measures she took to investigate the Noflin case. She continued testifying briefly Friday morning before the trial was postponed due to an unexpected illness.
On Monday, Assistant District Attorney Dana Cummings questioned Normand Pruitt about some of Hale's credit card purchases, which showed she ordered barium acetate from a Texas chemicals wholesaler on three occasions in 2015 and 2016. The search history on Hale's computer also revealed someone surfed the internet looking for places to purchase the toxin.
When asked Monday by a defense attorney about the cause of Skipper's death, Normand Pruitt noted that medical records in that case indicate Skipper was likely poisoned when he ate pork chops served to him on Father's Day in 2015.
The detective also analyzed cell phone records for Hale and two women prosecutors believe worked with her to burn Noflin's body after she poisoned him: her adult daughter Dominique, and Dominique's then-domestic partner Nina Alexander. Surveillance footage shows Alexander renting a 2016 Jeep Patriot from a Baton Rouge Enterprise dealer the same day Noflin's body was found. And license plate readers near a LaPlace exit on Interstate 10 East show the rented Jeep following Noflin's truck toward New Orleans less than two hours before it was torched.
Cell phone tower records placed Noflin's phone at Hale's home the same day. Hale made several calls to her daughter and Alexander throughout the day from her own phone and two of Skipper's phones were also in heavy use that day, according to records from the mobile carriers.
Meshell Hale's attorneys argued that was not enough to prove she's responsible for Skipper's death, and investigators had no evidence to even place Dominique Hale and Nina Alexander in New Orleans the night Noflin was found dead. While cross-examining Normand Pruitt on Monday, her lawyer Kevin Boshea pointed out that Meshell Hale has never been arrested, charged or indicted by authorities in either New Orleans or East Baton Rouge Parish for Noflin's death.
"You have absolutely no direct evidence at all to prove that Meshell Hale committed first-degree murder of Damian Skipper," he asked the detective.
"Yea, she purchased barium on three occasions," Normand Pruitt answered.
"No, no," Boshea continued. "I mean that she actually admit to firing a gun, putting barium inside (him)? Any direct evidence of that nature?"
"No," the detective said.
The trial is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday.