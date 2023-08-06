It's a case that has taken a long-winding course to reach its penultimate stage.
After more than seven years, Hamid Ghassemi's trial date has finally arrived. The former Baton Rouge auto dealer accused of hiring three men to kill his ex-wife will be tried for first-degree murder in the 2015 slaying beginning this week. It's a capital offense that carries a mandatory life sentence if Ghassemi is convicted.
District Judge Tarvald Smith will be presiding over the trial, which is being held inside the 19th Judicial District Courthouse at 300 North Blvd. in downtown Baton Rouge. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in courtroom 9A.
"We're really anxious to get this trial started and finished," East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said Friday. "There's an eight-year long history to this case and it's one that we need to have resolved for not only the defendant, but for the public and their confidence in the system."
Prosecutors say Ghassemi, 72, paid Daniel Humberto Richter, a longtime employee at his Import One dealership along Airline Highway, a $10,000 bounty to abduct and kill his ex-wife, 54-year-old Tahereh Ghassemi. The homicide came three weeks after the couple's marriage ended in April 2015 and a judge ordered Ghassemi to pay his former spouse a $1 million divorce settlement.
Richter had enlisted Skyler Williams and Tyler Lee Ashpaugh to help him carry out the homicide and split the money with them, prosecutors say. The trio ambushed Tahereh Ghassemi inside the couple's North Laurel Creek home and kidnapped her, then drove her to a heavily wooded site in St. Helena Parish where they shot her and disposed of her body.
Prosecutors allege Hamid Ghassemi provided Richter, Williams and Ashpaugh with guns and a syringe to aid in Tahereh Ghassemi’s killing.
Ashpaugh died in January at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, where he was being held while he awaited his sentence. Richter and Williams have both pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the case. Williams is on tap to be sentenced Wednesday and Richter's sentencing hearing is planned for Aug. 22.
That leaves Hamid Ghassemi as the lone defendant still fighting to prove his innocence.
Assistant District Attorney Dana Cummings will be leading the prosecution and Ghassemi will be represented by Monroe defense attorney Bob Noel.
It could take up to a weeks for the two legal teams to settle on a panel of 12 jurors and two alternates because of the nature of the allegations against Ghassemi. The high-profile case has drawn a sustained the level of publicity over the past eight years, Moore indicated. That means it could take more time than usual for lawyers on both sides to weed out potential jurors who may be too familiar with the matter.
After attorneys pick a jury, arguments in the trial are expected to take another week.
"Everyone's prepared. I think both sides are ready as well as the judge and we're looking forward to having the opportunity to present our case and letting the public see the information we have," the district attorney said. "He's presumed innocent and we respect that. We accept our burden (of proof) and look forward to meeting it."
The trial is a long time coming. The pandemic caused delays and Ghassemi underwent surgery in 2021. During the pendency, he cycled through a handful of different attorneys and even represented himself for a 10-month span. He filed suit against prominent Baton Rouge law partners Thomas Damico and Brent Stockstill, two of his original lawyers.
Ghassemi made a last-ditch push to get his current attorney removed late last month, threatening to sue Noel in much the same fashion. Smith, the judge, denied Noel's request to leave the case saying he didn't want any more delays leading up to trial.