Two men slated to be tried this week for their roles in a 2019 drug buy that left one man dead have pleaded guilty to their roles in the fatal shooting.
Bono Kollie, 28, and Darnell Daquell Mackyeon, 24, were two of three men indicted on second-degree murder charges tied to the killing of 25-year-old Jermiquec Goings. According to police, Goings' body was found the morning of Nov. 12, 2019, near bushes in the front yard of a residence in the 3000 block of Crestwood Avenue. He had been shot multiple times and died on scene.
Mackyeon, of Baton Rouge, pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced charge of manslaughter, and District Judge Eboni Johnson Rose sentenced him to 20 years. Kollie, of Reserve, accepted a plea Tuesday to accessory after the fact to second-degree murder, and Johnson Rose sent him to prison for five years.
Tyler Christopher Westmore, a 26-year-old Baton Rouge man, is the third defendant charged with second-degree murder in the case. Court records indicate his trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 29 with Johnson Rose presiding.
Police said the shooting appeared to happen during some sort of drug activity. According to case files, prosecutors intended to prove the men were armed and attempting to rob Goings when he was killed.
Court records seemed to indicate Mackyeon was the defendant accused of firing the fatal shots. Kollie told detectives Mackyeon got of his vehicle and shot Goings with a rifle, according to motions filed by Mackyeon's attorneys, who sought to have him tried separately. The lawyers said Westmore also gave police a statement that implicated Mackyeon "circumstantially."