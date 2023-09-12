Victims of domestic violence and sexual assault will soon have more resources available to them as their cases course through the federal justice system.
The U.S. Middle District Court of Louisiana recently was awarded $1.65 million in grant funding to bolster the legal services offered to survivors of battery, dating violence, stalking and sexual abuse.
The Department of Justice initiative is poised to help the Baton Rouge court's response to violence against women, U.S. Attorney Ron Gathe Jr.'s office announced in a news release Tuesday celebrating the federal grant.
“Access to legal assistance is a lifeline for survivors of gender-based violence,” Associate U.S. Attorney General Vanita Gupta said in a DOJ statement. “Survivors must be able to access services and support that provide a pathway to safety and justice. The Justice Department funding announced today will expand access to legal representation and make it easier for thousands of survivors to navigate the justice system every year.”
The justice department's Office on Violence Against Women doled out nearly $59 million in grants to courts and advocacy groups across the nation on Friday as part of a multi-pronged effort to transform the federal courts' approach to domestic violence and sexual assault cases.
Authorities say the legal services will help victims secure protective orders while addressing issues such as housing, employment, child custody, visitation and support, which are crucial to ensuring safety for survivors.
The Office on Violence Against Women was instrumental in getting the Violence Against Women Act signed into law in September 1994, a piece of federal legislation that increased funding for domestic violence and sexual assault services. It oversees federal grant programs and initiatives and develops programs, policies, and practices geared toward ending domestic battery, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking.
“These grants enhance court-related programs, trauma-informed training, and resources, while also providing victims with specialized legal support," said Office of Violence Against Women director Rosemarie Hidalgo. "Collectively, these grants advance a more comprehensive approach, aimed at ensuring that survivors and their families don't merely navigate our legal system, but genuinely find a path to justice and safety."