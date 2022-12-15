Meshell Hale is less than 24 hours away from learning her fate, and it rests in the hands of one man.
District Judge Raymond Bigelow will decide the guilt or innocence of the Baton Rouge woman, who is standing trial in the poisoning death of her former live-in boyfriend Damian Paul Skipper.
Bigelow, who has presided over the trial for the past two weeks, is expected to announce his verdict when proceedings reconvene at 9 a.m. Friday inside the 19th Judicial District Courthouse at 300 North Blvd. in downtown Baton Rouge.
The judge is deciding the case because Hale opted for a bench trial instead of hanging her fortunes in the balance of a jury. She was indicted and tried for first-degree murder, but prosecutors asked the judge to find her guilty of either first- or second-degree murder, during their closing arguments Thursday morning. Hale will likely spend the rest of her life in prison if she is convicted of either charge.
Prosecutors and Hale's defense attorneys both rehashed their cases for Bigelow on Thursday, presenting closing arguments to culminate the eight-day trial.
Assistant District Attorney Dana Cummings, who has led the prosecution, said the evidence that pointed to Hale as Skipper's killer was "scary" and "dangerous." She's tried to convince Bigelow that Hale used barium acetate, a toxic compound, to poison Skipper in the same fashion she is believed to have done to her estranged husband, 42-year-old Arthur Noflin Jr. Noflin survived his alleged poisoning, but his charred remains were found in the backseat of his pickup, which was torched and abandoned in New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward in March 2016.
No one was ever was ever charged with killing Noflin. He was burned so severely that medical examiners could never make a ruling in his death, so it wasn't officially deemed a homicide. But New Orleans and East Baton Rouge detectives investigating Noflin's suspicious case linked his death to Skipper's.
Authorities exhumed Skipper's body from the grave in April 2017 and re-examined his body. East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Dr. William “Beau” Clark re-classified his death a homicide by barium poisoning. Toxicology tests showed he had high levels of the poison in his system.
The prosecution's case against Hale has hinged on the fact that her credit card was used to buy barium acetate from a Texas chemical supply store on three occasions between January 2015 and January 2016, and the deadly toxin was shipped to her Baton Rouge home each time. Hale's lawyers have countered that no evidence directly shows Hale was the person who ordered the supply or that she somehow slipped it in Skipper's drink or food.
But the state's case has also been bolstered by incriminating text messages from Hale as well as keyword searches on her computer related to barium poisoning around February 2015.
“She was the sole caretaker, she lived with him (Skipper), she searched everything, she ordered the chemicals and had them delivered to her house three times," Cummings said.
Skipper, 41, died following a series of medical episodes that saw him visit the hospital four times over a nine-day period in June 2015. His health deteriorated and he succumbed to complications after paramedics rushed him to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center late the night of June 30, 2015.
"He died within a shorter period of time than we have been trying this case," Cummings said. "A healthy man … 41 years old, without any medical issues, dead within a week (sic)."
Five months later, Noflin nearly died when he was hospitalized with similar symptoms. Doctors at Baton Rouge General Medical Center spent days nursing Noflin back from the brink of death.
Hale's attorney Kevin Boshea began his closing argument emphasizing that authorities have never filed charges in Noflin's case in the six-plus years since he died. Despite that, Boshea lamented, prosecutors have relied heavily on evidence from the Noflin death investigation in trying to prove Hale killed Skipper.
“The state had to have the testimony of Arthur Noflin’s case made part of this trial because they knew that their case was based on guesswork, speculation, conjecture and a theory that they have,” Boshea said.
Cummings told the judge she had to present the cases side by side to show how intertwined they were.
"They were intertwined from the start," she said. "Damian would have never been dug up if not for (Noflin)."
Boshea went on to question the prosecution's theory that Hale's daughter, Dominique, and Nina Alexander, who was Dominique's domestic partner at the time, drove Noflin's body to the Lower Ninth Ward and burned his car.
"It doesn't make sense. If Nina and Dominique intended to kill Mr. Noflin, we all know they all go out to Whiskey Bay," he said.
Hale's attorneys theorized Dominique Hale may have had reason to want Skipper dead and they claimed Noflin could have made the credit card orders for the barium acetate. They also challenged the credibility of lead investigators in the two cases, including New Orleans Police Department Sgt. Debra Normand Pruitt. Boshea noted that investigators never questioned a man who was the last person in contact with Noflin and lived less than two miles from where his body was found burned to a crisp.
That man, whose name was found in Normand Pruitt's investigative notebook, never showed up in any official reports, Hale's attorneys contend. Boshea said cell phone records show Noflin spoke to the man for more than an hour the day he died and they sent each other texts after 7 that night.
"They wanted to ignore that because it doesn't fit the narrative that they want," Boshea said. "Every time, during the course of the investigation in this case, that the investigators found a fact that they didn't like, or that didn't fit their version of the facts, it was either ignored, obfuscated, or hidden."
But Cummings insisted the evidence implicating Meshell Hale is overwhelming.
"She was the common denominator," the prosecutor said. "She's the one who had motive, she's the one who had access.
"It's totally unreasonable to imagine that it could have been done without her participation," Cummings added.