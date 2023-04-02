Across Louisiana, congregations are grappling with an existential question: should we remain in the United Methodist Church?
It is part of a nation-wide splintering of churches away from the world's largest mainline Protestant denomination. More than 2,000 of the roughly 30,000 congregations have disaffiliated, representing 6.6% of the global denomination, according to official estimates from the United Methodist Church.
In 2020, the church boasted about seven million members in the United States, the Times-Picayune reported at the time. But after waves of churches departed in 2022, membership fell to roughly 6.4 million, a Louisiana spokesman for the United Methodist Church said.
Across the state, 69 churches have left the fold, church officials confirmed, and dozens more are expected to follow suit this year.
The most often-cited cause of the split centers on LGBTQ acceptance.
At a global level, the United Methodist Church does not recognize same-sex marriage and forbids bishops or pastors who identify as LGBTQ. The church's global General Conference doubled down on that position in 2019, stiffening the penalties for clergy who officiate at same-sex weddings.
Within the American church, however, many ministers and churchgoers have objected to that hard-line stance. In some rare cases, pastors have gone so far as defying the ban on marriage ceremonies.
Protests against the church's official doctrine have caused some worshippers to feel the church has fallen away from its orthodox principles and to fear that liberal secularism is seeping into the the sanctuary.
According to a February analysis by the Lewis Center for Church Leadership, a research center at the Wesleyan Theological Seminary, the disaffiliations are disproportionately confined to southern states, where more than 80% of the departing churches are based. Louisiana UMC officials say most of the local churches leaving are conservative ones that support the denomination’s LGBTQ restrictions.
Yet observers say it’s a host of underlying issues beyond sexuality driving disaffiliations. Among them are Biblical interpretations, objections to the church’s stance on other social issues like abortion, or a desire to break free of denominational authority and keep ownership of their church property.
For some small congregations, it’s a simple as wanting to have the power to choose their own pastor — the United Methodist Church operates on an itinerant system in which pastors frequently move churches.
For others, it's a struggle over church tradition and the authority of the Bible.
“While on the surface it has to do with human sexuality, the underlying issue is should the church be governed by the teachings and text of scripture that have governed the (Christian) church for the last two millennia, or should the church take its cues from contemporary societal values and mores. That’s kind of the real tug that’s going on," said Lloyd Lunceford, a Louisiana attorney who has represented nearly 100 churches in legal battles over separation — including First UMC in Shreveport, which will vote on whether to disaffiliate later this month.
Others say it is political and cultural divides that are driving the split.
“There are several issues at play,” said Brady Whitton, senior pastor of First United Methodist Church of Baton Rouge. “I’m afraid much of this is simply that the culture war has made its way into the church, which is a shame. The church should be a place people come together around love of God and love of neighbor. We should be showing people how to love…not how to fight and divide.”
A long history
Disaffiliations accelerated quickly in the last two months of 2022 as regional bodies across the country held special meetings to ratify clusters of dismissals before the end of the year. St. Timothy on the Northshore, one of Louisiana's largest churches, and Live Oak Church in Watson, one of the oldest, were among 58 disaffiliations the Louisiana Conference granted in November.
A two-thirds vote in the congregation is required for a church to disaffiliate.
St. Francisville United Methodist Church, founded in 1844, took a vote late last month that fell short of the threshold for disaffiliation, UMC officials confirmed. First UMC of Shreveport has a vote planned for April 16.
Sources on both sides who spoke to The Advocate estimated the church will cut ties with 15% to as much as a third of the denomination by the time the dust settles.
While many of the disaffiliates are small churches in rural communities, officials say a number of sizeable congregations are pulling out too.
Some of the disaffiliating churches have gone independent, but many are joining other denominations like the Global Methodist Church, which launched in May 2022 to "uphold historic Methodist principles," its website touts. As of January, the new flock had 1,200 clergy members and 1,100 local churches.
Delores Williamston, bishop of the Louisiana United Methodist conference, described the ongoing schism as a “heartbreaking” inner turmoil rooted in “sensitive concerns" within the denomination.
“It’s a 50-year fight,” she said. “You can go back in Methodist history and look to see where we were and where we’ve come to.”
Tensions between traditionalists and progressive followers began roiling within Methodist congregations in the early 1970s, when the sexual revolution of the Sixties first brought counter-culturalism to the doorstep of Protestant denominations. The debate persisted for decades.
In 2019, the General Conference, a global assembly of over 1,000 Methodist delegates, held a special meeting in April 2019 to settle the issue. By a vote of 438-384, the General Conference enacted the “Traditional Plan,” which reaffirmed the church’s position that "the practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching." It also made the offense of performing same-sex marriages punishable by at least a year of suspension without pay. Bishops and pastors convicted a second time are automatically defrocked.
On the losing end of the debate was the “One Church Plan," which would have let each church set LGBTQ policies for themselves while giving regional conferences license to decide ordination requirements independently.
The current row in the Methodist denomination isn't new. Hundreds of Lutheran churches withdrew after its global assembly voted to same-sex unions and permitted churches to accept LGBTQ clergy and lay leaders in 2009.
Membership in the Episcopal church declined nearly 20% in the 10-year span after leaders ordained the denomination's first openly gay bishop in 2003, according to news reports.
Similarly, the Presbyterian denomination began to unravel for a short period after LGBTQ members became eligible for installment as clergy and lay leaders in 2011. Three years later, church leaders approved same-sex marriages and allowed congregations to decide whether to hold such services. At least 100 churches left annually over the four-year span surrounding that period.
A process within the church
At the 2019 Global Conference, delegates also added a key provision to the Book of Discipline, a rule guidebook for all United Methodist Churches. Paragraph 2553 was an unprecedented exit policy designed to give churches a four-year window to disaffiliate for “reasons of conscience” and maintain their church property.
The exit policy sunsets Dec. 31.
Lunceford, the attorney, said the formal process within the church is a better alternative to the chaos that some other denominations faced when churches left.
“It’s very democratic and has a lot of checks and balances along the way,” he said.
Still, the process has been challenged in court in several states.
In Louisiana, a group of pastors recently sued the state conference, arguing administrators were improperly relinquishing millions of dollars of property and other assets to churches that were leaving. A state judge dismissed the lawsuit, arguing the courts don't have authority to resolve internal church disputes.
While it was technically a win for the state conference, it brought church leaders little solace, said Rev. Dr. Van Stinson, an assistant to Bishop Williamston
“There are no winners here,” he said. “We’re going to continue to do our best to keep this process as faithful to the Book of Discipline and as fair to all the churches that enter discernment. But there are no winners here.”
Many of the state’s congregations are staying put. First UMC of Baton Rouge, which has over 4,200 members, unanimously voted to remain affiliated March 13. Whitton, the church’s pastor, espoused the power of unity in the denomination, citing the network of churches that often work in harmony to help schools and hospitals, do mission work and spread the gospel.
“The prevailing reasons were love for our church and each other,” he said of the Baton Rouge congregation's vote. "The belief that, although we don’t always agree, we are better together, and a desire to remain focused on our mission to make disciples of Jesus Christ. We have also seen how the disagreement over human sexuality has created profound hurt and division in other congregations and didn’t want that to happen in our church.”