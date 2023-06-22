A jury deliberated for eight minutes Tuesday evening before finding a White Castle man guilty of first degree rape of a six-year-old girl, the local district attorney said.
Patrick Callegan, 59, was arrested in June of 2017, accused of raping a girl who lived near him in White Castle.
Callegan had gone to trial previously, but pleaded guilty once he saw the evidence against him, according to 18th Judicial District Attorney Tony Clayton. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
However, Callegan later moved to change his plea, arguing he wasn't properly informed of a recently passed law requiring unanimous guilty verdicts for serious crimes. Clayton said the Louisiana Supreme Court ordered his office to retry the case.
"He said he was not given the opportunity to fairly plead, and he filed a motion that he was not properly advised by a lawyer that he had to have a unanimous jury to convict him," Clayton said.
The new, tougher charge of first degree rape carries a sentence of life in prison.
“I am telling these criminals that if they change their plea we are coming at them full force with the toughest charges possible, especially in cases like this," Clayton said. "If they are going to put these victims through the torment of a trial, we are going after them and they will suffer the consequences."
Judge Elizabeth Engolio presided over the three-day trial, which Assistant District Attorney Chris Edwards led.
“This very quick verdict was the result of a team effort and a very courageous little girl, who wanted to make sure Callegan never harms another person," Edwards said in a statement. "Hopefully her courage will help other sexual crime victims come forward to law enforcement.”
Sentencing is set for July 31, 2023.