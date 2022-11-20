A former Iberville Parish health clinician who played a key role in a $1.8 million Medicaid scam has been sentenced to federal prison.
Marilyn Brown Antwine, a 54-year-old Baton Rouge woman, was a high-ranking staff member at the St. Gabriel Health Clinic, which for years submitted bogus claims to the federal subsidy program, court records show.
Antwine was indicted on several counts in 2019 and pleaded guilty to a conspiracy allegation in August.
U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson on Wednesday imposed a 14-month sentence that includes eight months behind bars and six months in a transitional living facility, said officials from the U.S. Attorney’s office in the Baton Rouge-based Middle District of Louisiana.
Federal court records show Jackson will allow her to remain free until 2 p.m. Jan. 12, when she is ordered to surrender for lockup to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.
It was not immediately clear if Antwine will serve parole after the prison stint.
Her conviction stems from a scheme that began in 2011 when workers at the St. Gabriel medical facility established an educational character development course called “Character Counts!”
Victor Clark Kirk, the clinic’s CEO, masterminded the fraud plan, according to indictments in the case. He told staffers to describe the character development gatherings, which were educational, as "group psychotherapy" sessions. That opened the door for the bogus Medicaid claims.
Medicaid doesn't pay for school-based sessions deemed educational in nature, and the federal government eventually refused payments because students hadn't been diagnosed as in need mental health treatments.
When the funding was cut off, Kirk had his workers brand students with "Axis I" anxiety disorders, prosecutors alleged during his trial. They said that in order the keep the federal payouts flowing, the clinicians intentionally misdiagnosed schoolchildren with mental health disorders to which they showed no signs of having, ”despite the fact that the fraudulent diagnoses could remain in the students’ records for years.”
A federal jury in September convicted Kirk of Medicaid fraud. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison when he goes before Judge Jackson to be sentenced Jan. 12.
Kirk’s nonprofit, the St. Gabriel Health Clinic, held a contract with the Iberville Parish School Board and set up satellite clinics at multiple schools in the district. In 2011, after expanding their operations to a second campus, St. Gabriel Health Clinic began billing Medicaid for reimbursements of “psycho-therapeutic” sessions that were actually educational classes.
Antwine was Kirk’s second in command and ran day-to-day operations when he wasn’t there. Prosecutors said she fired one employee who refused to alter the billing codes on invoices that Medicaid had denied.
She was indicted on six counts in September 2019 that include five counts of health care fraud.
In August, Antwine pleaded guilty to a count of attempted conspiracy to commit health care fraud, court records indicate. Federal prosecutors agreed to dismiss the fraud charges as part of the plea deal.
Entire classrooms of students were placed in character development programs the clinic sponsored at the schools. Kirk pressured his employees to approve "progress notes" that said the schoolchildren required group psychotherapy during the sessions.
Many of the students in the classes weren’t even Medicaid recipients, court documents indicate. Authorities said they were little more than educational workshops disguised as mental health counseling.