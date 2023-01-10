Two teens held at a new juvenile lockup in a former death row building at Angola said in court filings that youth there have been pepper sprayed, held in solitary confinement for hours with breaks only for showers and regularly had aggressive run-ins with Department of Corrections guards.
The teens, identified in the filings as Daniel D., age 15, and Edward E., age 17, are seeking to join an ongoing lawsuit filed during the summer against Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Office of Juvenile Justice over their decision to house youth labeled particularly problematic in the building within the gates of Louisiana State Penitentiary.
The new documents contain some of the first public eyewitness accounts from inside the hotly debated lockup, which OJJ officials have described as a last-ditch solution for a system badly in need of an overhaul. The agency has faced massive pressure in recent years to answer for what advocates, former officials and state lawmakers describe as its deepening failure to maintain safety and some services at existing facilities.
That pressure ratcheted up amid several high-profile escapes and riots in youth prisons last year.
In September, the original plaintiffs tried to get an injunction blocking the teens' move to Angola while the lawsuit plays out in court. But U.S. District Court Chief Judge Shelly Dick ultimately denied the request; she called the plan “disturbing” and “untenable," but said it did not appear to violate federal law.
In a written statement, OJJ spokesperson Nicolette Gordon said the office was not able to comment on pending litigation.
“We take the responsibility to ensure safety at our facilities very seriously, and we strive to create an environment for successful education and rehabilitation of the youth in our care,” she said.
Poor conditions and extended isolation
In the new filing, the teens describe poor living conditions and long periods of isolation that were often routine, though sometimes served as punishment.
At the time of the filing, Daniel D. said he had been housed at the Angola facility since the fall and was still there as of Dec. 28. Edward E., who said he had been part of the first wave of arrivals to the site in October 2022, was transferred from the West Feliciana unit to a different OJJ facility days after an attorney met with him on Dec. 12.
Daniel claimed there was mold in the pipes and sink where he brushed his teeth.
"He also has to drink from the faucet where the mold is. To drink, he must put his mouth up to the tap where the mold is whenever he brushes his teeth," the document says.
He wrote that, when the weather grew colder, the showers did not run hot water. And whenever it rained, the power would go out, leading the guards to lock them in their cells except for meals. They sometimes missed school during those periods as well, he said.
Edward wrote that if one youth was acting up in his tier, everyone would lose recreation time for the day and be locked in their cells instead. He also said they regularly found hair in their food.
Following one incident between a teen and a guard, Daniel recalled that all youth were confined to their cells for three or four days without being able to leave, apart from using the showers. On multiple occasions, Daniel's entire pod faced similar lock down conditions.
“They would keep us locked in the whole weekend,” he wrote.
A new law passed by state legislators last year limited youth in the state’s custody to eight hours in isolation unless they continue to pose a physical threat to themselves or others.
Daily, Daniel said they are locked in their cells alone between 5 p.m. and 6:45 a.m.
‘I know OJJ won’t stop DOC’
Daniel also alleged that he regularly saw guards with the Department of Corrections, and that they responded — sometimes with force — when there were altercations between youth or involving staff members.
He recalled one incident when a youth hit a guard, and OJJ and DOC guards swarmed the classroom, grabbed the eight youth present and ordered everyone on the wall.
"The DOC guards grabbed and twisted Daniel’s arm," the filing says. "They hurt him. He was not involved in the fight."
The guards were carrying sticks when they arrived, Daniel wrote.
“I was scared because I didn’t know what they were going to do with the sticks and I know OJJ won’t stop DOC,” he said in the court document.
Months before the Angola plan took effect, guards from DOC were called into OJJ facilities to quell chaos inside youth facilities in Jefferson Parish and north Louisiana. They carried tasers and pepper spray and were allowed to use force generally reserved for adults, sparking outcry from activists, civil rights attorneys and former youth justice officials who described those tactics as extremely unusual for rehabilitation-focused youth facilities.
OJJ officials have said previously that DOC guards used pepper spray in those facilities on several occasions and a taser at least once.
Daniel described another attack in the dining hall when a teen struck a guard, prompting staff to force that teen to the ground, where they punched him and maced him. Although none of the other teens had attacked any of the guards, Daniel said they were all maced.
Edward wrote separately that OJJ staff carry pepper spray, while DOC guards “sometimes carry big sticks or clubs.” He also said at least two youths had been pepper sprayed while he was at the facility.
Limited treatment, education
Daniel and Edward also described a dearth of treatment options for various needs that they said had previously been supplied at other OJJ lockups.
For instance, while incarcerated at other OJJ facilities, Daniel had received treatment for substance use disorder, but was not receiving any while at the Angola unit. Concerns that youth would not receive treatment consistent with other OJJ facilities dominated civil rights lawyers' arguments against the Angola plan at the September trial.
State officials promised that medical, mental health and educational services would remain on par with OJJ’s standards for all of its facilities.
Edward, who has been diagnosed with ADHD, PTSD and bipolar disorder, receives medication as treatment. He continued to take the medication at the Angola facility, and had some counseling opportunities. However, he wrote that he was not provided with the Louisiana Model for Secure Care programming that underwrites OJJ's core mission statement, nor was he granted access to group therapy.
Former OJJ officials and advocates have said the implementation of this “therapeutic model” of juvenile justice promised two decades ago failed dramatically, leaving youth in the system without the means to rehabilitate.
Furthermore, Edward alleged that, despite requiring an individualized education plan due to focus and distraction struggles, he did not receive special education services or disability modifications at Angola.
In other cases, because there was only one teacher between two tiers, youth were sometimes left to do school assignments by themselves as the instructor divided his time to work with both groups.
At the September trial, lawyers for the youth said they feared there would be no way to make sure youth of different ages lumped in a single facility would receive education specific to their grade or age. Edward said in the filing that all youth were required to do the same work even though they were different ages and grade levels; for instance, although he should be completing coursework for English II as a 10th grader, he said he was given assignments from an ELA 8th grade workbook.
‘In his experience, Angola is much worse’
State officials stressed to Dick, the federal judge, that youth would only be held in the Angola lockup for up to eight weeks — the amount of time in which the problematic behavior that got them there could ideally be addressed in the more-confined environment, they testified.
"Daniel D. is worried that, even if OJJ transfers him out of Angola to another facility, they will ship him back to Angola again," the filing says. "In his experience, Angola is much worse than the other OJJ facilities where he has been housed."
Both teens also said in the court filing that they have not seen their family members since they arrived at the Angola unit, although they would receive visitors at other OJJ facilities. Advocates have emphasized that keeping youth connected to their loved ones is critical in the rehabilitation process, and feared those relationships would be difficult to maintain for teens held at the rural West Feliciana unit.
“It is very depressing to be here knowing this is the former death row,” Edward wrote. “When the lights go out at night, I think I see shadows going past. The nightmares I have from my PTSD have gotten worse since I have been at Angola.”
The filing describes the “traumatizing” beginning of Edward’s journey to Angola. Early one October morning, about two dozen guards arrived at the Swanson-Monroe dorm where he was previously housed and forced the youth assigned to the Angola facility to get on the ground. After pointing tasers at them, the guards placed them in handcuffs.