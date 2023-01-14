A judge gave the maximum sentence Friday to a man convicted of manslaughter in the first on-duty death of a Zachary police officer.
District Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts ordered Albert Jermaine Franklin Jr. to serve 40 years in the 2018 death of Christopher Lawton, a reserve police officer and full-time firefighter at the time of his death March 12, 2018.
A jury convicted Franklin in October; prosecutors say he ran Lawton over with a U-Haul truck.
"I am just really grateful that the judge looked at his criminal history and considered the facts that she heard at the trial and gave him the maximum sentence,” Assistant District Attorney Dana Cummings said afterward.
Franklin, 38, has a long record of violence and has several pending cases still open in East Baton Rouge and St. Helena parishes, the judge noted.
Lawton, 41, had been attempting to arrest Franklin on an outstanding warrant after he and Zachary detective Chad Felps spent days tracking him. As the two officers closed in to apprehend Franklin outside the Baker Walmart Supercenter, Franklin sped away in a U-Haul truck, prosecutors said.
Lawton, who had opened the passenger's side door, fell to the ground after the box truck jerked forward and crashed into another car in the parking lot. He died almost instantly when the truck rolled over his head and chest.
Several of Lawton’s family members, fellow police officers and firemen filled the courtroom during Friday’s proceedings inside the 19th Judicial District Courthouse in downtown Baton Rouge.
"This is hopefully closure for the family, and for the city and our department," said Zachary Police Chief Darryl Lawrence, who recently took over the department. "It shows that the system does work, so it means a lot."
Lawrence was the department’s reserve officer coordinator when Lawton joined, and the two worked closely together. He was shocked when Lawton was killed and said the ordeal took a devastating tool on the police force.
“Chris worked well with the majority of our officers and everybody really knew him, so it was like losing a brother,” the chief said. “People talk a lot about good guys. Chris was truly, truly one of the good guys.”
Lawton’s wife did not give a victim’s impact statement at the hearing.
Franklin wrote a letter that his defense attorney Anthony Angelette read to the judge. In it, Franklin expressed remorse to Lawton’s loved ones.
“I need for his (Lawton’s) family and friends to know that this was an accident. I’m not the bad guy the media has made me out to be and I wouldn’t hurt anyone on purpose, definitely not murder them,” the letter stated. “I am truly sorry. I can’t change what has happened, but I do ask for forgiveness.”
Foxworth-Roberts noted that it was a very prolonged case that cycled through several judges over the past five years.
“There has not been closure for the victim, the victim’s family, the friends and the loved ones, nor for yourself and the people that love and support you,” she told Franklin. “Several people have taken interest in this case. And just to see that we have so many people here today, I would like to see, moving forward, that we take an interest in people before we get to this point.”
Franklin's attorneys intend to contest the sentence. At the October trial, his legal team aimed to prove that Franklin didn't realize Lawton and Felps were police officers attempting to serve an arrest warrant when they crept up to the U-Haul truck. Instead, they argued, he believed he was about to be robbed.
“Even if you could deduce from the facts that Albert was trying to run, he had a reason to fear this police officer,” Angelette said Friday. “I don’t think he intended, or even considered that anybody could get hurt, much less killed.”
The Gretna defense lawyer felt Foxworth-Roberts based too much of her decision on a pre-sentencing investigation conducted by the Department of Public Safety & Corrections, which deemed Franklin a chronic felony offender. “It’s essentially running a rap sheet on the guy and then labeling him to be a certain type of guy, which led her to give him the maximum sentence,” Angelette said.
Cummings, however, indicated it was not a one-time mistake by Franklin.
“This was somebody that was basically a career criminal who continued to make choices that put others at risk,” she said. “He didn’t care who he hurt, he didn’t stop to see who he hurt and he was never remorseful until he was found guilty.”